bp Goes Live With New Loyalty App

bp will be offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the Earnify app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.

According to the company, the app was based on extensive consumer research and designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers. Globally, bp aims to increase customer touchpoints from 12 million to more than 15 million per day by 2025, while doubling its convenience gross margin by 2030.

bp's Earnify app is free to download and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android.

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs. The company has set out a goal to be a net zero company by 2025.