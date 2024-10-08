 Skip to main content

bp Goes Live With New Loyalty App

Earnify users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations.
Amanda Koprowski
HOUSTON — bp launched Earnify, a new loyalty app created to deliver a more seamless, integrated and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store.

Earnify users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn one point per $1 spent on fuel and two points per $1 spent on other in-store items, along with an always-on 5-cents-per-gallon savings on fuel purchases. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases or special promotional offers.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Greg Franks, senior vice president for mobility and convenience, Americas, at bp. "We are thrilled to introduce Earnify and deliver a time-saving digital offer that elevates our US convenience and mobility business and gives our customers what they want, when they want it, and how they want it."

bp will be offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the Earnify app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.

According to the company, the app was based on extensive consumer research and designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers. Globally, bp aims to increase customer touchpoints from 12 million to more than 15 million per day by 2025, while doubling its convenience gross margin by 2030.

bp's Earnify app is free to download and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android. 

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs. The company has set out a goal to be a net zero company by 2025.

