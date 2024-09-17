bp's Latest Pact Will Expand EV Network to Parking Garages in 20 U.S. Cities

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with bp pulse," said Alan Lazowski, chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "This agreement builds on LAZ's mission to provide value to our clients and opportunities for our employees. By focusing on embracing emerging technologies and collaborating with major stakeholders, like bp pulse, we are driving positive change and propelling the parking industry toward a resilient and more efficient future."

LAZ currently manages and leases a network of distributed real estate encompassing 1.6 million parking spaces in more than 3,800 locations in 42 states and 477 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The ultra-fast charging hubs developed by bp pulse are classified as Level 3 charging and rated at 250kW or higher. They are capable of providing a full charge in 30 to 45 minutes depending on vehicle type, battery health and other variables.

"This collaboration with LAZ supports the delivery of our strategy to bring EV charging to major metro areas at locations where drivers are already going in their day-to-day routines," said Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse America. "bp pulse is proud to be to working with like-minded partners who have long term commitments to the EV transition and are propelling the EV industry forward. These LAZ locations will be a welcome addition to bp's own extensive real estate footprint across the US and bp pulse's existing third-party relationships like our recently announced plans with Simon Property Group, amongst others."

bp pulse and LAZ will work together to identify locations best suited for ultra-fast charging hubs with a focus on key metros and other areas with a high density of vehicles including those with high tenancy housing, universities and hotels. Each site will be publicly available and operate 24/7. EV drivers will also receive up to one hour of free parking when they charge using the bp pulse app.

"Unlike many other companies in this space, bp is a proven global brand committed to electrification internationally," Lazowski added. "They are experts at designing, building, operating, and maintaining infrastructure. We could not be happier in our choice of a partner for this exciting collaboration."

EV charging is one of bp's five transition growth engines, helping drive its transformation to an integrated energy company while also investing in today's energy system. bp pulse is focusing on four core markets that have the largest EV car parcs: Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China, as well as several joint ventures and other countries with potential for future growth.

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide. The company has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2025.