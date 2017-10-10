BP Reintroducing Amoco Brand After More Than a Decade

CHICAGO — BP’s Amoco retail fuel brand will soon be reintroduced to the U.S. market, the company announced Tuesday. The Amoco brand was last available to BP marketers in the U.S. more than a decade ago.

In its announcement, BP confirmed that the brand will be available in select U.S. markets as a complementary retail offering to BP marketers in the corresponding cities.

BP believes that resurrecting the Amoco fuel brand could foster additional growth opportunities and help resolve local, competitive station conflicts.

“The reintroduction of the historic Amoco brand is an exciting step forward in BP’s U.S. retail growth strategy, and it clearly demonstrates our commitment to helping our branded marketers grow their businesses,” said Rick Altizer, senior vice president of sales and marketing for BP Fuels North America.

“BP has a very strong brand presence in the U.S. and now, with the addition of the Amoco brand, we have the opportunity to build further on this success and to give an important boost to our sales and marketing business in the U.S.,” Altizer added.

All of the consumer loyalty programs that BP-branded retail sites offer will be offered at the Amoco-branded stations as well. Amoco-branded stations will also sell all grades of gasoline with BP’s proprietary additive, Invigorate.

BP made the decision to reintroduce the Amoco brand upon learning through the company’s consumer research that the brand still resonates with a number of American consumers. The findings also revealed that both the Amoco brand and the BP brand appeal to similar audiences. Due to those findings, the two brands will share a similar marketing strategy.

BP plans to have the first Amoco-branded station up and running by the end of this year. By 2021, BP expects to see an additional $1.4 billion in earnings growth from its fuels marketing business.

BP plc is an oil and gas producer. Its Chicago-based North American division employs approximately 18,000 people across all 50 states.