bp Rolls Out Private Label Offering Across Its Retail Banners

Building on this successful introduction, bp guests will have access to more products in additional categories and promotional efforts in 1,500 stores across 46 states. Packaged goods options include gummy candies, chocolates, salty snacks and packaged beverages.

"We are excited to build on the rollout of epic goods that began last year," said Lisa Blalock, president, bp U.S. Convenience and Mobility. "epic goods is a distinct and exclusive brand featuring a range of high-quality, unique products that can only be found at our retail locations, across ampm, Thorntons and TravelCenters of America. We are focused on introducing new and unique products that taste great, meet our guests' everyday needs and give them another reason to visit our stores."

The epic goods brand has already created a strong buzz on social media with engaging campaigns, according to bp. Collaborations with influencers and content creators within the foodie and gaming communities helped it to gain outstanding reviews, positioning epic goods as a must-try brand, it added.

To further strengthen bp's portfolio of brands, epic goods has partnered with Castrol to offer a line of motor oils.

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs.