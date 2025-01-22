Private Label Sales Ring Up Another Record Year

NEW YORK — Sales of store brands increased $9 billion to a record $271 billion in 2024 compared to 2023, the Private Label Manufacturers Association's (PLMA) latest Circana Unify+ data reveals.

This represents a 3.9% rise in dollar sales in all outlets from Jan. 8 to Dec. 29, 2024 vs. the same period in 2023. Private label growth outpaced national brands, which grew 1% in dollar sales.

"Sales of store brands hit a record high last year," said PLMA President Peggy Davies. "The quality, value and innovation that store brands provide can't be beat."

Over the past four years, annual store brand dollar sales have increased by more than $51 billion, a 23.6% gain. In addition, since 2021, store brand unit sales rose 2.3%, while national brands fell 6.8%.