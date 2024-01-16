bp Strengthens Commitment to Transformation

LONDON and HUDSON, Ohio — bp tapped Diebold Nixdorf to help improve business availability and modernization for the company's global retail site estate, driving a consistent and seamless consumer experience.

The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding for Diebold Nixdorf to serve as a bp preferred global partner for operational services and retail technology.

"We are proud that we have reached this strategic milestone in our relationship with bp, demonstrating the trust they have placed in our ability to support their global retail stores to be efficient and future-ready," said Octavio Marquez, president and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf.

Bp and Diebold Nixdorf agreed to plan a modernization and transformation program that will target advanced operational service efficiency and resilience, by leveraging technology at bp's mobility and convenience sites.

Diebold Nixdorf partners with the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers. Its integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day, according to the company. It has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide.

Bp also recently partnered with unified supply chain and retail planning solutions provider RELEX Solutions to maximize product availability and minimize food waste across 300-plus c-stores in the United Kingdom.

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide in-depth forecasting and analytics to anticipate and meet fluctuations in customer demand, as Convenience Store News previously reported. It will support supply chain planning across bp's 300-plus company-owned retail sites and Wild Bean Cafes.

BP operates in 70 countries worldwide. The company has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2025. Five transition growth engines include: bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen.