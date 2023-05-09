Break Time Takes Multipronged Approach to Grow Loyalty

The Importance of Customer Outreach

Break Time finds every opportunity it can to remind customers of the loyalty program, such as using the graphics on its fountain drink cups to promote it. The company also provides multiple methods to sign up, including registration through the store, the web, the app and even over the phone. According to Woods, Break Time could see the difference having those options made in sign-ups in real time.

In 2020, the pin prompt for MyTime Rewards was turned off in the stores' card readers in order to reduce customer time at checkout at the height of the pandemic. Break Time and its partners at Paytronix immediately saw a drop-off in their in-store penetration, but when the prompt was turned back on, sign ups ticked back up.

"[The pin prompt] highlights how you can use technology to impact the success of your program, but it also shows how important the guest experience at the store level matters when trying to run a loyalty program," Woods said.

One of the other aspects of the program that's helped to keep customers engaged has been flexibility in benefits. For instance, when a customer qualifies for a free drink, they can choose coffee or a fountain drink without being locked into one or the other. Additionally, Break Time is constantly workshopping new ways to reach out to their fans, both to keep engagement fresh and illustrate the benefits of rewards for guests who haven't yet signed up for membership.

"We sent a free Snickers bar to all of our email opt-ins," said Bichsel. "And we had a fair amount of customers asking, 'Well, why didn't I get that?' So, we've got anecdotal data to tell us that there are people out there who understand that there are exclusive benefits to being in the MyTime Rewards program."

While the c-store operator is always looking to get new sign-ups, it never forgets to keep nurturing the relationships it already has with existing loyalty members, whether that's offering them special deal or providing new incentives to bring them back to the store if they haven't visited in a while or make a purchase in a category they used to frequent. And in the latter case, though this may mean offering discounts on items that wouldn't normally get them, the payoffs speak for themselves.

"Once somebody redeems [an offer], we're seeing over 50 percent of those specific guests come back and purchase the item again after we've given them a discount on it," said Woods. "The bounce back program in place automatically puts them into a flow where they're re-nurtured back into the category."

Part of MFA Oil Co., Break Time's network comprises more than 70 convenience stores across Missouri.

A replay of this webinar, "How Break Time Pioneered Convenience Loyalty," can be accessed here.