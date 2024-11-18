Bridging the Workforce Gap From Baby Boomers to Gen Z

"Xers were often raised mostly alone when they came of age," Marston said. "This was an economic necessity at a time when both parents worked, and the Xers had to figure a lot of things out on their own."

With this cohort now making up the majority of company leadership, the "figure it out" attitude can spill over into the workplace. A Gen X leader may perceive this as being helpful, letting their team members work through a problem on their own without guidance and only stepping in after the fact, but their younger staff, raised in the age of helicopter parenting, may perceive it differently.

"When you say figure it out, [millennials and Gen Zers] hear, he doesn't like me," Marston said. "And then they think, if he doesn't like me, I'm not so sure I'm happy here. If he doesn't like me, I'm not so sure I can succeed here."

Later Milestones

Beyond different approaches to parenting, life milestones have also changed over the last few decades. In times of economic downturns, there was often a spike of children over the age of 18 often living with their parents for extended periods before the trend reversed. However, beginning in 2007, millennial young adults were far more likely to continue living with their parents even after the economy started to right itself, with the pattern continuing through to Gen Z.

The side effect of this delay in independent living may mean the "adulthood" timeline of earlier generations — buying a house, getting married, having kids, etc. — may no longer apply.

"The life stages that make people more similar to people older than them and therefore easier and more predictable [from a leadership perspective] to work with are happening in older ages," said Marston. "People grow up later, and a lot of the skills that you look for in a gainful hire as an employee, such as conflict resolution or the ability to network, are not present at earlier ages. They now come later."

The COVID-19 pandemic also continues to cast a long shadow, with the oldest members of Gen Z less likely to prioritize a social life over a working life but also experiencing more isolation that can again delay adult milestones. According to Marston, though there has been some movement among this youngest cohort back toward a preference for in-person office work, it's still too early to judge if that will be a permanent shift.

However, whether in person or working from home, a Gen Xer or Gen Zer, communication remains key, even if it means adjusting the ways in which you approach a conversation.

"When I'm 'selling' to a boomer, I'm telling a story," Marston said. "But for Xers, millennials and Gen Z, I'm talking about their future, how things will affect their lives and how things will make them distinct."

A friend of Marston's put it even more succinctly when he talked about his own efforts to better manage his millennial employees and create greater investment in a project: "My bias has historically been to say, well, here's what's happened. Now, I've learned to say, here's what will happen."

