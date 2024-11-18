 Skip to main content

Bridging the Workforce Gap From Baby Boomers to Gen Z

Communication remains a key element to avoiding intergenerational misunderstandings in the workplace.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Diverse group of employees

CHICAGO For a modern workforce, in which up to four different age brackets may be working together, employers, managers and employees need to overcome generational judgements to move forward with effective teamwork and leadership.

Though Gen Xers (aged 45-59) now make up the majority of executive roles, about 20% of employees are still baby boomers (aged 60-78). And while millennials (aged 24-44) now make up the overall majority of the workforce, the oldest members of Gen Z (aged 18-26) have now been in the working world for a couple of years, with more entering every day. With that large a spread in age, it can be easy for different generations to start talking past each other.

Cam Marston, president of Mobile, Ala.-based Generational Insights and the host of "What's Working with Cam Marston" radio show, spoke about the ways companies can navigate these divides in the recent webinar, "A Generational Guide to Today's Workplace," presented by Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Co. 

[Read more: Building a Path to Future Success]

The webinar was offered as part of CSNews' Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program and The Convenience Inclusion Initiative, a CSNews platform that champions a modern-day convenience store industry where current and emerging leaders foster an inclusive work culture that celebrates differences, allows team members to bring their whole selves to work, and enables companies to benefit from diversity of thought and background.

Marston pointed out that, broadly, much of each generation's worldview could well pre-date their entry into employment, going all the way back to childhood.

"An expression that children began to hear a good while back is, 'you're special and unique and different from everyone else,'" he said. "Gen Xers heard it a little bit, but millennials heard it a lot and Gen Z today hears it a lot."

Different approaches to childhood popularized by advocates like Dr. Benjamin Spock meant boomers began to shift the way they raised their own kids, primarily those within the millennial generation. Which means that Gen Xers, a group characterized by the phenomena of "latch key" kids, more often heard very different messaging from their own parents, even if it was inadvertent.

Cam Marston
Cam Marston, expert and speaker on workplace and marketplace trends

"Xers were often raised mostly alone when they came of age," Marston said. "This was an economic necessity at a time when both parents worked, and the Xers had to figure a lot of things out on their own."

With this cohort now making up the majority of company leadership, the "figure it out" attitude can spill over into the workplace. A Gen X leader may perceive this as being helpful, letting their team members work through a problem on their own without guidance and only stepping in after the fact, but their younger staff, raised in the age of helicopter parenting, may perceive it differently.

"When you say figure it out, [millennials and Gen Zers] hear, he doesn't like me," Marston said. "And then they think, if he doesn't like me, I'm not so sure I'm happy here. If he doesn't like me, I'm not so sure I can succeed here."

Later Milestones

Beyond different approaches to parenting, life milestones have also changed over the last few decades. In times of economic downturns, there was often a spike of children over the age of 18 often living with their parents for extended periods before the trend reversed. However, beginning in 2007, millennial young adults were far more likely to continue living with their parents even after the economy started to right itself, with the pattern continuing through to Gen Z.

The side effect of this delay in independent living may mean the "adulthood" timeline of earlier generations — buying a house, getting married, having kids, etc. — may no longer apply.

"The life stages that make people more similar to people older than them and therefore easier and more predictable [from a leadership perspective] to work with are happening in older ages," said Marston. "People grow up later, and a lot of the skills that you look for in a gainful hire as an employee, such as conflict resolution or the ability to network, are not present at earlier ages. They now come later."

The COVID-19 pandemic also continues to cast a long shadow, with the oldest members of Gen Z less likely to prioritize a social life over a working life but also experiencing more isolation that can again delay adult milestones. According to Marston, though there has been some movement among this youngest cohort back toward a preference for in-person office work, it's still too early to judge if that will be a permanent shift.

However, whether in person or working from home, a Gen Xer or Gen Zer, communication remains key, even if it means adjusting the ways in which you approach a conversation.

"When I'm 'selling' to a boomer, I'm telling a story," Marston said. "But for Xers, millennials and Gen Z, I'm talking about their future, how things will affect their lives and how things will make them distinct."

A friend of Marston's put it even more succinctly when he talked about his own efforts to better manage his millennial employees and create greater investment in a project: "My bias has historically been to say, well, here's what's happened. Now, I've learned to say, here's what will happen."

For more information about Cam Marston, visit his website at www.CamMarston.com or his  LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/in/cammarston.

A replay of "TWIC Talk: A Generational Guide to Today’s Workplace" is available here.

