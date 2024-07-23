Building a Path for Future Success

The webinar was offered as part of CSNews' Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program and The Convenience Inclusion Initiative, a CSNews platform that champions a modern-day convenience store industry where current and emerging leaders foster an inclusive work culture that celebrates differences, allows team members to bring their whole selves to work, and enables companies to benefit from diversity of thought and backgrounds.

According to Roehm, it's common for women to "hit a wall" at some point in their careers — regardless of industry, career level or title. Additionally, data from a "2023 Women at Work Survey" conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey found that although 88% of women say they are ambitious, only 20% of women say their career advanced in the past year.

"We're overlooked for a promotion, but we get feedback that we're not strategic enough. We run circles around everyone else around us, but somehow we're still paid the least. We do the most work on a project, we bring it over the finish line, and then we're told that we're too good, that we can't afford to be lost on the team," she said.

Rather than a glass ceiling, Roehm described a "glass block" — something that feels thick and unbreakable, and is so opaque that one can't get a view through it or a sense of how to get around it.

Yet that doesn't mean the glass wall is actually impassable. Roehm noted that there are multiple ways to see career advancement, which doesn't have to mean advancing to the C-suite. It could also mean making more money, having more flexibility or work that makes one feel good.

"At the end of the day, your goals are right because they're your goals," she said. "You don't have to climb a corporate ladder."

CLIMBING PAST THE BROKEN RUNG

Too often, she noted, it can feel like the next step is impossible to achieve, and nothing that does happen in one's career is happening intentionally. This can feel particularly true when women encounter the "broken rung" — a time at which it feels like her career is moving forward until it hits a spot she just can't get past, which is exacerbated by data that indicates women advance at rates less than their male peers.

According to McKinsey's "2023 Women in the Workplace Report," for every 100 men that are promoted, 87 women are promoted overall, and the imbalance grows when including only women of color. This could be due to bias or other factors, such as taking time off to care for family and encountering challenges upon returning to the working world.

Breaking this cycle takes a combination of self-advocacy and grit. However, 73% of women express fear of how they might be perceived when they self-promote at work.

"You also may remember times in your career when you've been told you're too much or you move too fast, you're not moving at a piece that is right for everyone, or you're too bold, too loud, too much of anything," she said. "And so we throttle ourselves in our own momentum to make others feel comfortable in that moment. But if you don't advocate for yourself, for your salary, for your role, for your title, who will?"

To build and use skills in self-advocacy, Roehm recommends women focus on four key areas:

Start Strong — Get clear on what you're great on and consider what makes you uniquely strong, what you have built through thought leadership and expertise, spaces and places capitalize on your unique strengths, and what spaces and places prevent you from flexing your strengths. Build Your Unique Value Proposition — Come up with a clear, compelling and concise way to differentiate yourself and communicate our distinct and unique. Identify your expertise, define your approach and clarify the outcome. Plan Where You're Going — Know your audience and what matters most to them. Consider what skills and experiences are valued in the market; what are the most common goals, KPIs and outcomes that your audience cares about; and what pain points your audience has. Assemble Your Power Tools — These can include a resume, LinkedIn profile and a professional brand that incorporates interview skills, network and a portfolio or website.

"The art of self-advocacy and this ability to understand and sell your own unique value is a skill that you build over time," Roehm said. She noted that while there are multiple ways women can lean in and start doing this in their careers, she urges them to start with salary negotiation.

"More than 60% of women have never negotiated their salary with an employer, and that leaves a lot on the table," she said. "When you are clear about what you do and what makes you great and how it impacts your employer or decision-makers, you have leverage to negotiate for your salary."

She recommends that everyone document their wins and achievements for either the job search process or for interim promotions. In either situation, women should have confidence in what they bring to the table.

"Your salary is the company's subscription for the value that you generate," she said. "Negotiate that and own the unique value and the strengths that you bring and use that as your positioning tool."

A replay of "TWIC Talk: Paving Your Own Way to Career Advancement" is available here.