 Skip to main content

British American Tobacco Steps Up Efforts to Support a Smokeless World

The Omni program pools a wide variety of studies and resources for those interested in tobacco harm reduction.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
No smoking area sign at the glass door of drug store. ; Shutterstock ID 1191070945

LONDON — British American Tobacco (BAT) launched global initiative Omni during the company's first-ever Transformation Forum in London.

According to the company, the program is an evidence-based, accessible and dynamic resource which illustrates the ways science and innovation can combine to make a smokeless world a reality.

"Tobacco harm reduction — encouraging smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to less risky alternatives — is the fastest route to achieving a smokeless world. And we’re committed to working with others to make this a reality," said Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's chief corporate officer. "While we have a history of humans smoking tobacco for more than 8,000 years, innovation has now delivered smokeless products with reduced risks compared to cigarettes. We stand on the threshold of a breakthrough science-backed change."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As a resource, Omni brings together hundreds of independent scientific studies, BAT's own research and examples of tobacco harm reduction in action, such as Sweden, which stands on the cusp of becoming the first country to go smokeless as defined by the World Health Organization.

[Read more: British American Tobacco & Philip Morris International Settle Patent Dispute]

Omni also looks to provide information on and answers to some of the most challenging questions facing tobacco users and the wider industry, including:

  • What is the risk of using smokeless products compared to smoking?
  • Are smokeless products a gateway to cigarette smoking?
  • What is the role of flavors in smokeless products and tobacco harm reduction?
  • What is BAT doing to address underage access to tobacco and nicotine products?

"With Omni, BAT is showcasing its world-class research," said James Murphy, BAT director of research and science and one of Omni's lead authors. "Omni means all, and we are committed to opening it up to all stakeholders in the THR policy discussion so that we can seize this exciting opportunity to build a smokeless world."

For those interested in learning more about the program and its resources, Omni can be accessed here

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds