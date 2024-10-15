British American Tobacco Steps Up Efforts to Support a Smokeless World

As a resource, Omni brings together hundreds of independent scientific studies, BAT's own research and examples of tobacco harm reduction in action, such as Sweden, which stands on the cusp of becoming the first country to go smokeless as defined by the World Health Organization.

Omni also looks to provide information on and answers to some of the most challenging questions facing tobacco users and the wider industry, including:

What is the risk of using smokeless products compared to smoking?

Are smokeless products a gateway to cigarette smoking?

What is the role of flavors in smokeless products and tobacco harm reduction?

What is BAT doing to address underage access to tobacco and nicotine products?

"With Omni, BAT is showcasing its world-class research," said James Murphy, BAT director of research and science and one of Omni's lead authors. "Omni means all, and we are committed to opening it up to all stakeholders in the THR policy discussion so that we can seize this exciting opportunity to build a smokeless world."

For those interested in learning more about the program and its resources, Omni can be accessed here.