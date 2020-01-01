Broaster E-Series 18G Pressure Fryer

New from Broaster, the E-Series line of gas-powered pressure fryers allows operators to more easily manage back-of-house labor, while providing customers with moist and flavorful chicken that is superior to regular open frying. The E-Series 18G pressure fryer is the first of several models to be offered in this premium line. According to the company, it boasts the highest-level energy efficiency, offering a 50,000 BTU/HR efficient burner system, which uses more than 23 percent less gas compared to the current Broaster 1800 model. Additional attributes of the E-Series 18G include an advanced technology oil filtration between cycles, one-touch cooking cycle activation, and an onboard oil replenishment system.