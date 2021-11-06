Boasting less time spent operating, training staff, cleaning and maintaining the equipment, the new Broaster SmartTouch Ventless Fryer VF-3 is an easy-to-operate fryer built for convenience food production. With the ability to cook up to 3 pounds of food per load, the space-saving unit features a full-color touchscreen display programmable for up to 100 menu items. The VF-3 also offers the unique Auto-Comp feature, which automatically adjusts cooking time to accommodate for varying sizes and temperatures of loads, helping to ensure even heat distribution and efficiency.