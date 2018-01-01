bubly Sparkling Water

New from PepsiCo, bubly is a sparkling water line that combines “refreshing and delicious flavors with an upbeat and playful sense of humor” without artificial flavors, sweeteners or calories, according to the company. bubly is available in eight flavors: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly. Each flavor features bright, bold packaging; unique smiles; and comes with its own greeting on the tab (like "Hey u," "hiii," and "yo"), as well as personal messages on the can (such as "I feel like I can be open around u," "hold cans with me," and "love at first phssst"). bubly is available in 20-ounce single-serve bottles and 12-ounce cans in 8-packs and 12-packs.