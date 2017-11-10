Buc-ee’s Bucks the Competition in GasBuddy’s Q3 2017 Report Card

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee’s bucked the competition in GasBuddy’s quarterly convenience store report card.

The Texas-based retailer made its first appearance on the GasBuddy Perfect Pit Stop Report Card, capturing the top spot in all six categories, including top-rated overall, coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting and restrooms.

In the previous Q2 report card, Illinois-based Kelley’s Market dominated these categories and is currently ranked within the top three in all categories. Kwik Trip Inc., QuikTrip Corp. and Wawa Inc. continue to rank high and make a strong showing for another quarter.

Here’s how the top-rated convenience players did in the third quarter:

Top-Rated Overall

Buc-ee’s Kwik Trip (up on spot vs. Q2) Kelley’s Market (down two spots vs. Q2) QuikTrip (down two spots vs. Q2) Wawa (down one spot vs. Q2) Hy-Vee (up two spots vs. Q2) Sheetz Rutter’s Farm Stores Weigel’s QuickChek



Top-Rated Coffee

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market (down one spot vs. Q2) Wawa Kwik Trip On the Run (down three spots vs. Q2)



Top-Rated Cleanliness

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market (down one spot vs. Q2) Kwik Trip (up one spot vs. Q2) Wawa QuikTrip (down three spots vs. Q2)



Top-Rated Customer Service

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market (down one spot vs. Q2) Kwik Trip QuikTrip (down two spots vs. Q2) Weigel’s



Top-Rated Outdoor Lighting

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market (down one spot vs. Q2) Wawa QuikTrip Kwik Trip



Top-Rated Restroom

Buc-ee’s Kwik Trip (up two spots vs. Q2) Kelley’s Market (down two spots vs. Q2) Hy-Vee (down two spots vs. Q2) Weigel’s



“The truth of the matter is, drivers are looking beyond the price of gas when determining where to stop. They are searching for an overall better, cleaner, more convenient experience as demonstrated by the record number of station ratings and reviews we received this quarter,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “By displaying star ratings on GasBuddy’s most visible page on the app, we are providing consumers with desired information more quickly and easily.”

GasBuddy’s third-quarter Perfect Pit Stop Report Card examined ratings and reviews between July 1 and Sept. 30, only considering c-stores with more than 30 retail locations.

According to GasBuddy, station star ratings will now be prominently displayed on the list page, the most viewed page on the smartphone app.

Based in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee’s operates 33 locations.