Buc-ee's Makes Its Debut in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Add another name to the list of convenience retailers in South Carolina.

Buc-ee's, known for going big in Texas and more recently outside of its home state, began ringing up customers in South Carolina on May 16. The store in Florence sits at the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road.

According to the company, Buc-ee's Florence offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years.

The site is the first Buc-ee's travel center in South Carolina. Buc-ee's Florence occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions on the forecourt.

Inside, Buc-ee's features thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are also available.

"Florence is a beautiful city and happens to be the midpoint for an ultimate East Coast road trip: New York City to Miami," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We're excited to finally be welcoming travelers and locals alike to Buc-ee's Florence and looking forward to being part of this gracious community for a long time."

Buc'ees cut the ribbon on its newest location on May 16. State and local leaders were on hand to welcome Buc-ee's to South Carolina. They included Gov. Henry McMaster, State Rep. Murrell Smith (R-67th District), Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr., Florence County Councilman Rev. Waymon Mumford and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin of Florence.

Buc-ee's Florence will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay that begins well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6-percent matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. The retailer began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia.

Buc-ee's recently opened its first Kentucky store in Richmond. Tennessee has its first two stores under construction.

In addition, earlier this year, Buc-ee's announced the development of its first stores in Colorado, Mississippi, and Missouri.

In February, the retailer also announced it would break its own world record for the world's largest convenience store with a 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Sevierville, Tenn. This travel center, which will offer 120 fueling positions, electric vehicle charging stations and a car wash more than 250 feet long, will anchor a 200-acre development.