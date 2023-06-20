Buc-ee's Moves Closer to Building First Location in Virginia

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's officially owns the future site of its first convenience store in Virginia.

On June 14, the retailer closed on the acquisition of 28 acres in New Kent County, where it plans to build a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee's location.

The company paid $6.5 million for an unaddressed parcel near Interstate 64's Talleysville exit off State Route 609, reported Richmond BizSense.

[Read more: Buc-ee's Stands Out Among Retailers for High Wages & Customer Experience]

Texas-based Buc-ee's submitted a conditional use permit to the New Kent County Planning and Zoning Department in March, outlining plans for the site, which will feature 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces, as well as 24 Tesla electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces and 10 bus/RV parking spaces. The county's Board of Supervisors approved Buc-ee's conditional-use permit application on April 10.

Once the site opens, it will employ approximately 175 people in full-time roles, according to Buc-ee's.

The company does not yet have a definitive timeline for the start of construction at the New Kent site, stated Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee's. However, the New Kent County Virginia Economic Development Department previously shared on Facebook that the store is anticipated to open in 2027.

Although the planned store will be the first Buc-ee's in Virginia, it is unlikely to be the last. S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.'s Nathan Shor, who represented Buc-ee's in the New Kent acquisition, told the news outlet that Buc-ee's is looking into other locations within Virginia.

In addition to expanding its footprint into Virginia, Buc-ee's is making plans to open its first Wisconsin store in DeForest, located approximately 16 miles north of Madison. The proposed Buc-ee's would feature a 73,000-square-foot building, 120 fueling stations under two canopies and 613 parking spaces, 20 of which would be for EV charging.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations. The retailer kicked off its multistate expansion plan in 2019.