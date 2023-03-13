Buc-ee's Takes Steps to Enter Two New States

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's expansion into new states marches on with new locations proposed for Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Texas-based travel center operator recently submitted a conditional use permit to Virginia's New Kent County Planning and Zoning Department outlining plans to open a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee's with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces at exit 211 interchange off I-64. It would also have 24 Tesla electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces and 10 bus/RV parking spaces.

The site is anticipated to open in 2027, New Kent County Virginia Economic Development Department shared on Facebook.

If approved, the first Virginia Buc-ee's would employ approximately 175 people in full-time roles. Plans indicate it would be smaller than the current largest-ever Buc-ee's, which broke ground in November in Luling, Texas. Buc-ee's development team is currently working with the Virginia Department of Transportation and New Kent County planning staff to evaluate transportation improvements required by the project.

The closest Buc-ee's to New Kent County is located off I-95 near Florence, S.C.

Buc-ee's is also planning its first Wisconsin site in DeForest, located approximately 16 miles north of Madison. The travel center would operate near Interstate 39/90/94 and serve drivers traveling to and from the Wisconsin Dells, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, reported NBC Chicago.

The proposed Wisconsin Buc-ee's would feature a 73,000-square-foot building, 120 fueling stations under two canopies and 613 parking spaces, 20 of which would be for EV charging, according to documents submitted to the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission.

Buc-ee's recent expansion plans have increasingly involved new states. In 2022, the travel center operator broke ground or began operations in four new states: South Carolina, Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations. The travel center operator kicked off its multistate expansion plan in 2019.