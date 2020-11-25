Buc-ee's Moves Into Two New States

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is expanding its footprint into South Carolina and Georgia starting with a new store in each state.

The travel center operator broke ground on a site in Florence, S.C., on Nov. 20, according to a News19 report. The upcoming store will be located just off I-95.

Local leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

"This is going to be a real positive for this area," McMaster said. "It will showcase, it will encourage people to stop take a look at what we have in South Carolina, and that's going to result in more people wanting to invest their hundreds of millions of dollars in South Carolina."

Once complete, the 53,000-square-foot location will feature 120 fuel pumps.

"We are delighted that you all are branching out and are going to be a part of our family in South Carolina," McMaster said of Buc-ee's entrance into the state.

Buc-ee's also opened its newest travel center in Warner Robins, Ga., along the route between Atlanta and Florida, reported Click2Houston. It is Buc-ee's 39th location overall.

The site opened Nov. 18 with 116 fuel pumps. Despite being in a new state, it features the retailer's usual Texas favorites, including kolaches, barbecue, homemade fudge, beaver nuggets and more.

