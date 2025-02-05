 Skip to main content

Buc-ee's Named Among Top Retail Private Brands

It is the only convenience retailer landing on the list among big-box players.
Danielle Romano
Buc-ee's jerky wall

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Sales of private label brands continue to rise, and the ceiling is expanding as retailers enhance their product assortment and consumers find the balance of value and quality they're seeking. 

"While private label products have historically been viewed as the antithesis of national brands, today this is no longer the case," wrote Greg Sleter, associate publisher/executive editor at Store Brands, a sister publication to Convenience Store News.

As such, data and technology company Numerator released its rankings of "Brands to Watch in 2025," with one convenience store retailer being named to "Top Private Label Brands of 2024" list.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's, which operates 50 stores across multiple states, comes in at No. 4 on the list, landing among store brands produced by leading, big-box retailers. The complete ranking is as follows:

  1. bettergoods (Walmart)
  2. Dealworthy (Target)
  3. B Pure (Dollar Tree)
  4. Buc-ee's (Buc-ee's)
  5. Stonemill (Aldi)
  6. Mama Cozzi's (Aldi)
  7. Anvil (Home Depot)
  8. Auden (Target)
  9. Bullseyes Playground (Target)
  10. PurAqua (Aldi)

Numerator's "Top Brands" lists are compiled based on a blended rank of household penetration growth and sales growth between 2023 and 2024. Brands on each list reached a minimum household penetration of 2% to 5% among the relevant audience in 2024, while those on the "big brands" list reached 25% or more.

Store Brands recently highlighted 10 Retailers To Watch in the coming year, naming Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. to the list. The convenience retailer, which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada, currently offers more than 900 store brand items across 50 categories, and its focus remains on sourcing quality ingredients to create differentiated products.

"We aim to surprise and delight our customers. So, we aim to be in stock with our top items, and we differentiate our private brands with value and quality. We want the shopper to think, 'I wasn't expecting to find this in a convenience store,'" Julie Trapp-Clark, senior product director, told Convenience Store News last year.

Store Brands and Convenience Store News are properties of Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.

