Buc-ee's Opens Its First Store Outside of Texas

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is putting its Texas-sized stamp on Alabama with the opening of its first store outside of the Lone Star State.

Located at 20403 County Road 68 in Robertsdale, the Baldwin County convenience store measures more than 50,000 square feet. It features 124 fueling positions and all the offerings Buc-ee's is known for, including barbecue, beef jerky, homemade fudge and Beaver Nuggets.

The location is set to open on Jan. 21.

In April 2017, Buc-ee's was preparing to set up shop in Florida, and agreed to buy a 35-acre site on the north side of LGPA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, just east of Interstate 95.

Later that month, the convenience retailer announced the Daytona Beach travel center would be followed by new locations in Fort Meyers, Fla., and Baldwin County, Ala.

Buc-ee's was scheduled to break ground in the Sunshine State in 2018.

"We're taking our love of Buc-ee's on the road, sharing the best convenience store experience with America and spreading Buc-ee's passion for excellence into Florida and Alabama," Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's general counsel, said at the time. "As we expand, we remain committed to bringing our customers clean restrooms, a wide variety of merchandise, and great customer service, as we’ve been doing since 1982."

In March 2016, Buc-ee's was moving forward with plans to build on a 15-acre site in Baton Rouge, La. — which would have been its first site outside the Lone Star State. However, the company canceled those plans later in the year because it was unable to secure additional locations in Louisiana, Convenience Store News previously reported.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 34 locations.