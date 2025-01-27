 Skip to main content

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Angela Hanson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is coming to Wisconsin.

The convenience and fuel retailer's first location in The Badger State is slated to open at the corner of I-94 and Elm Road in Oak Creek, 15 miles from Milwaukee and 78 miles from Chicago. The proposed 73,370-square-foot store will feature 120 gas pumps plus electric vehicle charging, according to an NBC Chicago report.

It is expected to open in early 2027.

"We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee's to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor," stated Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz in a release. "This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee's will have on our community."

Once open, the store will feature Buc-ee's favorites like a beef jerky bar, iconic snacks such as Beaver Nuggets, the "cleanest restrooms in America" and more.

[Read more: Buc-ee's Launches Another Fight to Protect Trademark]

"Buc-ee's is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin," said Stan Beard Jr., Buc-ee's director of real estate and development. "We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the Jan. 28 Plan Commission meeting. The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come."

Buc-ee's previously announced in 2023 that it planned to open a store in DeForest, Wis., approximately 16 miles north of Madison. It has since been delayed, but DeForest is reportedly working with state officials to secure funding, including possible legislation, that could update the Interstate 39/90/94 and Dane County Trunk Highway V interchange and support the project development.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.

