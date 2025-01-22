Buc-ee's Launches Another Fight to Protect Trademark

"[Super Fuels'] use of the infringing marks is likely to cause confusing among consumers in the relevant market as to the source and origin of [Super Fuels'] services," Buc-ee's lawsuit reads. "... [Super Fuels'] infringing marks prominently feature an anthropomorphic and cartoon representation of a smiling animal that closely resembles a beaver, which is similarly positioned in a right-facing angle and is depicted in front of a circular background."

[Read more: Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings]

Super Fuels first began using the dog logo in late 2022. According to Buc-ee's, the company's use of the logo will confuse consumers and leverage Buc-ee's reputation for quality service.

The lawsuit comes two months after Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against 2 Wiseman Enterprises dba Duckees Drive Thru in Kimberling City, Mo., alleging infringement of two trademarks covering Buc-ee's cartoon beaver logo, two trademarks covering its name, and four trademarks covering its advertising business services and various other Buc-ee's branded goods, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Additionally, in August 2023 Buc-ee's announced it would take steps to halt use of its intellectual property after a photo of the Buk-II's Super Mercado in Mexico went viral, and in 2017 filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Omaha, Neb.-based Bucky's was trying to confuse consumers with a similar name as it made plans to enter the Texas market.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.