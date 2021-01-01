Following the successful launch and expansion of Bud Light Seltzer last year, the brand is now introducing a seltzer-based liquid packed with bold, bubbly lemonade flavor. Starting Jan. 18, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is available in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs featuring four varieties: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is packed with real lemonade and brewed with cane sugar and natural fruit flavors, coming in at 100 calories with less than 1 gram of sugar and 5 percent ABV.