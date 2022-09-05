Setton Farms, the nation's second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is expanding its selection of premium seasoned pistachio kernels with the launch of a new variety. Inspired by the Setton family's favorite Buffalo Wing recipe, the new Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels feature shelled pistachios seasoned with a blend of spicy cayenne pepper, bold paprika, and a dash of vinegar. Setton Farms' exclusive dry-roasting and seasoning process equates to clean eating and provides a complete, plant-based protein with no oil for healthy and convenient snacking, according to the company. The Buffalo Wing variety joins Setton Farms' established line of 5-ounce premium seasoned pistachio kernels in standup, resealable bags.