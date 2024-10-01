Building a Strengths-Based Leadership Approach

Strengthening engagement, collaboration and resilience in others can transform teams and individual leadership outcomes. To build a team that looks like the one she described, Recla suggested a three-piece foundational approach:

1. Embrace a People-First Mentality

When we step into a space where we look at people as barriers or objects, we diminish their needs, wants and challenges. But, when we lead with a people-first mentality, we build trust and authentic connections by leaning into empathy, Recla explained.

To support a people-first mindset, she introduced a model called "The Outward Mindset," created by the Arben Institute, that uses the acronym SAM:

See others — Am I seeing this individual as a person or object? What can I better do to recognize their needs, objectives, and challenges?

— Am I seeing this individual as a person or object? What can I better do to recognize their needs, objectives, and challenges? Adjust efforts — How might I adjust my efforts in how I approach this person moving forward?

— How might I adjust my efforts in how I approach this person moving forward? Measure impact — How will I measure my impact with this individual moving forward?

Citing the "2024 Culture Study" from O.C. Tanner Institute, Recla stated only 59% of employees feel their leaders' expressions of empathy are accompanied by meaningful action and support, and only 58% of organizations take action to improve after receiving employee feedback. Yet, when leaders and organizations do act, employees are much more likely to feel engaged and fulfilled.

"Leaning into a people-first mindset is not just a good feeling or the right thing to do. When we leaders demonstrate more empathy, it increases fulfillment at work, it increases engagement and it increases belonging," Recla said.

2. Cultivate a Growth Mindset

A growth mindset involves embracing challenges, viewing failure as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock, and continually developing one's skills and intelligence. Recla used sports figures Michael Jordan (a growth mindset) and John McEnroe (a fixed mindset) as an example.

Jordan, who didn't make the cut on his varsity basketball team, excelled as part of the junior varsity roster and later became one of the greatest professional basketball players of all time. McEnroe, a former tennis player, was known for his tantrums on the tennis court. Later in life, he became a commentator for the sport and demonstrated a growth mindset, indicating people are capable of changing and growing, she pointed out.

"Each of those belief systems is tied to either a growth mindset or a fixed mindset. So, with a growth mindset, failure is an opportunity. I look at feedback as something that's really constructive. I believe that we all can get a little bit better ... ." she said. "Do you gravitate more toward [a growth mindset], or do you gravitate more toward a fixed mindset, where you believe that you either have [the capabilities] or you don't. … So again, this is just for you to get an idea of where you think you might be and even where you think your team might be."

Recla recommends that leaders who want to strengthen their growth mindset can journal to reflect on past wins or failures. Then, they can share those stories with their team to demonstrate vulnerability.

Another way to dive into strengthening a growth mindset is creating a culture of feedback. "Asking really specific questions, listening to the feedback, appreciating that people are giving it to you and then saying how you're going to follow through on that," Recla said.

3. Strengths-Based Approach

The basic concept of this approach is identifying individuals' strengths as a leader, identifying the strengths of the team, and then working out how to best collaborate and delegate work according to individual strengths.

"So, we're not ignoring weaknesses, we're just not going to spend most of our time trying to get better at the things that weaken us," the training coach told attendees.

Recla recommends this exercise for individuals and teams:

Mark down on one side of paper all of the things that brought you joy, energized you and strengthened you. On the other side of the paper, write everything that was draining and a struggle. Identify five to 10 themes on the strengths side and ask your team if these sound like your top strengths.

"That's one exercise that you can do individually and as a team to identify strengths, and then figure out how can we best partner with each other so that everybody's really leaning into their strengths the majority of the time with their work," Recla said.

Another strategy for helping in this space is to have regular conversations around professional development. "I recommend [this] two times a year, at least, or maybe even once a quarter. Spend 30 minutes to an hour with each of your direct reports to just talk through what their goals are around professional development and career development," she said.

The Future Leaders Learning Lab is a new element of CSNews' Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) program. Now in its seventh year, FLIC is designed to help celebrate and develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders. It provides a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills and also recognizes the achievements of a select few rising stars already making significant contributions to the industry.

