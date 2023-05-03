Building the Synergy Between Health and Kombucha

Q: The demand for Kombucha is evident from sales trends. How can C-stores build visibility of the products in stores?

A: In over 28-plus years of crafting raw Kombucha, I’ve seen it grow from a niche product that was only found in natural food stores to one of the largest categories within the functional beverage space. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, this momentum accelerated, and Kombucha is now outpacing Conventional Beverages growth by 8.1%. To build visibility, I encourage C-stores to embrace the “Better-for-You” movement by becoming early adopters of dedicated Health and Wellness beverage sections.