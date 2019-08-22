Buoyed by New Ownership, Thorntons Opens Third New Store in a Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is preparing to cut the ribbon on its second travel center in Tennessee.

The convenience store retailer will welcome customers at the new store in Kingston Springs, Tenn., on Aug. 23. In all, it will be Thorntons' 14th location in the state.

The Travel Center site is a 5,500 square foot facility on 3.55 acres. Its amenities include:

Twenty auto fueling positions

Five diesel bays

Ten truck parking spaces

CAT Scale for truck weighing

LED lighting for guest safety and energy efficiency

Top of the line beverages and freshly made burritos and sandwiches daily

"We are proud to open this fantastic new state-of-the-art travel center to serve the community of Kingston Springs and on-the-go travelers," said President and CEO Simon Richards. "Opening this third new store in less a month reinforces our commitment to the growth of our brand enabled by our new owners and our commitment to serving even more guests and providing more jobs in the communities where we operate."

The Kingston Springs location follows the opening of the retailer's largest location to date, a 9,160 square feet, the travel center in Memphis, Ind. The site joined the Thorntons portfolio on July 26, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

In addition to being the largest, it is the first Thortons to open under its new ownership — a joint venture of Arclight Capital Partners and BP.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 194 stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company is No. 41 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.