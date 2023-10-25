C-store Beverage Sales Moderate During Q3 2023

NEW YORK — Sales in the cold vault continued at healthy clip in the third quarter of 2023, though growth did slow a bit from the previous three months.

According to the Goldman Sachs "Beverage Bytes" third quarter retailer survey, beverage sales were up 4.4 percent in the quarter compared to a 6.6 percent increase in the second quarter. Additionally, retailers expect beverages sales to increase roughly 5 percent this year — down from roughly 6 percent in the previous survey.

"Beverage Bytes" surveys retailers representing approximately 40,000 retail locations or approximately 27 percent of the convenience store channel.

Overall, retailers remain very positive about the growth trajectory for Constellation Brands, with approximately 11 percent year-over-year growth expected this year and 8 percent expected in 2024. Additionally, double-digit growth is forecasted for 2023 and 2024 in the energy drink category, said Bonnie Herzog, Goldman Sachs senior financial analyst.

However, she noted, retailers "remain concerned about broader economic pressures/fears of recession and residual fallout from the Bud Light controversy, albeit moderating."

Other notable takeaways from the "Beverage Bytes" survey include: