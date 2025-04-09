C-store Brands Battle for 'Best Gas Station' Titles
Voting for the USA Today annual awards program runs through May 5.
Nominees for Best Gas Station Brand include:
- Buc-ee's
- Casey's General Stores Inc.
- Cumberland Farms
- Hy-Vee
- Kwik Trip Inc.
- Love's Travel Stops
- Maverik — Adventure's First Stop
- Parker's Kitchen
- Pilot Flying J
- QuickChek
- QuikTrip Corp.
- RaceTrac Inc.
- Royal Farms
- Rutter's
- Sapp Bros. Travel Centers
- Sheetz Inc.
- Terrible's
- TravelCenters of America
- Wawa Inc.
- Yesway/Allsup's
Nominees for Best Gas Station For Food include:
- 7-Eleven Inc.
- Buc-ee's
- Casey's
- Cumberland Farms
- Dodge’s Southern Style
- Kwik Trip
- Marathon
- Maverik
- Parker's Kitchen
- QuickChek
- QuikTrip
- Royal Farms
- Rutter's
- Sheetz
- Spinx
- TravelCenters of America
- United Dairy Farmers
- Wawa
- Weigel's
- Yesway/Allsup's
Last year, Kwik Trip captured the top spot in the Best Gas Station Brand category, followed by Hy-Vee, Casey's, Royal Farms and RaceTrac. When it came to the 2024 list of Best Gas Station Food winners, the top five were Royal Farms, Casey's, Kwik Trip, Rutter's and TravelCenters of America.
