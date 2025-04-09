 Skip to main content

C-store Brands Battle for 'Best Gas Station' Titles

Voting for the USA Today annual awards program runs through May 5.
Danielle Romano
Readers' Choice 10 Best Awards 2025

NATIONAL REPORT — It's the time of year when convenience store retailers face off to see who will come out on top when it comes to their overall brand and foodservice offerings.

Twenty c-store brands — nominated by editors and an expert panel — comprise this year's USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards nominees. Consumers can vote online once per day to determine the final top 10Best Readers' Choice honorees in their respective categories through May 5. Winners will be announced on May 14.

Nominees for Best Gas Station Brand include:

  • Buc-ee's
  • Casey's General Stores Inc.
  • Cumberland Farms
  • Hy-Vee
  • Kwik Trip Inc.
  • Love's Travel Stops
  • Maverik — Adventure's First Stop
  • Parker's Kitchen
  • Pilot Flying J
  • QuickChek
  • QuikTrip Corp.
  • RaceTrac Inc.
  • Royal Farms
  • Rutter's
  • Sapp Bros. Travel Centers
  • Sheetz Inc.
  • Terrible's
  • TravelCenters of America
  • Wawa Inc.
  • Yesway/Allsup's

Nominees for Best Gas Station For Food include:

  • 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Buc-ee's
  • Casey's
  • Cumberland Farms
  • Dodge’s Southern Style
  • Kwik Trip
  • Marathon
  • Maverik
  • Parker's Kitchen
  • QuickChek
  • QuikTrip
  • Royal Farms
  • Rutter's
  • Sheetz
  • Spinx
  • TravelCenters of America
  • United Dairy Farmers
  • Wawa
  • Weigel's
  • Yesway/Allsup's

Last year, Kwik Trip captured the top spot in the Best Gas Station Brand category, followed by Hy-Vee, Casey's, Royal Farms and RaceTrac. When it came to the 2024 list of Best Gas Station Food winners, the top five were Royal Farms, Casey's, Kwik Trip, Rutter's and TravelCenters of America.

Voting for the Best Gas Station Brand is available here.

Voting for the Best Gas Station Food is available here.

