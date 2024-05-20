Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations

According to 10Best, Kwik Trip edged out its competitors with the fresh food offerings from its bakery, alongside locally sourced milk from farmers in La Crosse, Wis.

Rounding out the top 10 best gas station brands on the 2024 10Best list are:

No. 2 Hy-Vee

No. 3 Casey's General Stores Inc.

No. 4 Royal Farms

No. 5 RaceTrac Inc.

No. 6 Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

No. 7 Rutter's

No. 8 TravelCenters of America (TA)

No. 9 QuikTrip Corp.

No. 10 Buc-ee's

TA said in a release that the company's recognition came on a significant date, May 15, marking the one year anniversary of its merger with bp.

Royal Farms took its top position thanks to its fan favorite fried chicken, freshly prepared sandwiches and round-the-clock breakfast options, alongside customer amenities such as dine-in seating areas.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the title of 'Best Gas Station for Food' from USA Today's 10Best Awards," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations manager at Royal Farms. "This accolade is a testament to the persistent dedication and unwavering commitment of our team members who strive to provide exceptional food and service to our valued customers."

Rounding out the top 10 best gas station brands for food on the 2024 10Best list are:

No. 2 Casey's

No. 3 Kwik Trip

No. 4 Rutter's

No. 5 TA

No. 6 Maverik

No. 7 QuickChek

No. 8 Weigel's

No. 9 QuikTrip

No. 10 Buc-ee's

USA Today's 10Best Awards recognize excellence in various categories based on public votes and expert evaluations. The "Best Gas Station Brand" category is determined by the overall retail experience beyond just fueling up and how a company caters to the needs of drivers. The "Best Gas Station for Food" category highlights establishments that go above and beyond in delivering delicious and satisfying food options to travelers and locals alike.

A full list from each category, including backgrounds on the other winners, is available at the 10Best site here and here.