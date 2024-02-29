C-store Loyalty Programs Rank Among the Best

NEW YORK — Convenience store chains across the country earn high marks for their loyalty programs, with 15 brands ranking on Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024.

A well-regarded loyalty program makes a big difference to a company's bottom line, according to data analysis firm Statista, which expects the global loyalty management ecosystem to be worth $24 billion by the end of 2029, jumping from approximately $5.6 billion in 2022.

To compile the fourth annual list, Newsweek and Statista conducted an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are loyalty program members. Assessments and rankings were based on ease and enjoyment; benefit; overall satisfaction; customer support; trust; and recommendation.

Within the groceries/convenience stores category, QuikTrip Corp.'s QT Rewards program received the highest score of 8.94 on a scale of 1 to 10, followed by Sheetz Inc.'s My Sheetz Rewardz with a score of 8.61 and Wawa Inc.'s Wawa Rewards with a score of 8.35.

Other c-stores ranking in that category include:

Cumberland Farms' SmartPay Rewards — 8.06

Thorntons' Refreshing Rewards — 7.97

Casey's General Stores Inc.'s Casey's Rewards — 7.95

Royal Farms' ROFO Rewards — 7.86

Huck's Market's Huck's Bucks — 7.8

Speedway's Speedy Rewards — 7.75

7-Eleven Inc.'s 7Rewards — 7.73

ampm 's ampm App — 7.57

Enmarket's Enjoy Rewards — 7.39

Kwik Trip Inc.'s Kwik Rewards — 7.22

Kum & Go's & Rewards — 7.21

Chevron's Chevron Texaco Rewards — 6.96

C-store industry loyalty programs were also ranked in the services: transportation & travel/gas stations category, which included these top-rated programs:

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop's Adventure Club (9.07)

Casey's General Stores Inc.'s Casey's Rewards (8.99)

Kwik Trip Inc.'s Kwik Rewards (8.76)

Sunoco's Sunoco Go Rewards (8.72)

MAPCO's My Reward$ (8.6)

Chevron's Chevron Texaco Rewards (8.18)

Speedway's Speedy Rewards (7.8)

RaceTrac Inc.'s RaceTrac Rewards (7.75)

Shell's Fuel Rewards (7.7)

Sheetz Inc.'s My Sheetz Rewardz (7.63)

76's KickBack Rewards (7.21)

Wawa Inc.'s Wawa Rewards (7.17)

GetGo's GetGo Fleet (7.05)

bp's BPme Rewards (6.82)

The full list of the 300-plus best-rated loyalty programs is available here.