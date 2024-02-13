RaceTrac's Loyalty Program Recognized as a Champion

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. earned the C-Store Champion title from ParTech Inc.'s Par Punchh Customer Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in customer loyalty, offers, engagement and convenience within the restaurant and convenience store industries.

Winners demonstrated excellence in utilizing the Par Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, and personalized offers. Winners were selected from Par Punchh's customer base of more than 275 brands.

[Read more: Natalie Morhous Named CEO of RaceTrac]

RaceTrace won for its RaceTrac Rewards loyalty program, which saw a 46% year-over-year increase in loyalty transactions and a 76% year-over-year rise in loyalty revenue in 2023, underscoring its commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving member engagement, ParTech stated.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success of our clients who have embraced the PAR Punchh platform to enhance their customers' experiences," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. "These brands have shown innovation and dedication in leveraging technology to drive loyalty program engagement, customer feedback, and overall business success."

The other winners of the Par Punchh Customer Awards included:

Punchh Voice of the Customer Advocate of the Year — Sean Thompson, vice president of IT at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, was recognized for sharing valuable customer insights within the Punchh community and contributing to Freddy's loyalty growth.

— Sean Thompson, vice president of IT at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, was recognized for sharing valuable customer insights within the Punchh community and contributing to Freddy's loyalty growth. Rookie of the Year — Goodcents was awarded for the implementation of its PAR Punchh-powered loyalty program.

— Goodcents was awarded for the implementation of its PAR Punchh-powered loyalty program. Top International Customer — Taco Bell Romania earned accolades for significant growth in loyalty app participation and increased engagement through digital and social media campaigns.

— Taco Bell Romania earned accolades for significant growth in loyalty app participation and increased engagement through digital and social media campaigns. Campaign Hotshot — Charleys Philly Steaks was recognized for its strategic use of data analytics to tailor personalized messages and promotions.

— Charleys Philly Steaks was recognized for its strategic use of data analytics to tailor personalized messages and promotions. Retention Rockstar — Pancheros was honored for the company’s focus on loyalty, boasting a remarkable 47% retention rate in the third quarter of 2023.

— Pancheros was honored for the company’s focus on loyalty, boasting a remarkable 47% retention rate in the third quarter of 2023. All Star winner — McAlister's was recognized for innovations such as Tea Pass, a subscription program, and personalized automated journeys.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The convenience retailer plans to enter the state of South Carolina this year.