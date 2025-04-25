C-store Operators Advance Foodservice Through Technology & Automation

Kitchen advances aren't limited to fryers. Overall, the state of automation and operational assistance is "promising," according to Danielle Fantasia, marketing manager at MTI Products, an equipment manufacturer based in Hudson, Mass. "Equipment today is more reliable, user-friendly and designed to address key challenges such as limited space, labor shortages and the need for consistent quality," she said.

The c-store industry is increasing its demand for more advanced features, she added. "They want equipment that integrates seamlessly into their operations — think connectivity with inventory systems, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance," Fantasia reported.

Retailers looking to invest in automation and related tech should proceed with some caution, though, according to Mathew Mandeltort, a foodservice veteran and founder of ChefWorthy, an online platform for rating and reviewing equipment, products and services.

Following initial activity by early adopters, the mainstream foodservice industry has slowed its integration of automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (ARA), he noted. After experiencing the technologies' real-world challenges and limitations, potential users are waiting for the next generation of innovation to address them. He cited McDonald's pulling back from an AI-powered voice ordering system due to problems with accuracy and order identification as an example.

Ongoing costs, not just the cost of the initial investment, are also important to consider. "Currently, the ARA technology providers are the ones that provide the service and maintenance [S&M]," Mandeltort said. "Not only does this make availability of S&M an issue, but pricing as well. There are no competitors to help with pricing."

Instead of adding an all-new form of assistive technology, retailers may benefit from turning to food management platforms that help them do what they already do — but better. These specialized solutions can enhance existing foodservice programs.

"Often, groups try to use enterprise resource planning software not designed for foodservice, or develop internal tools centered around checklists and excel spreadsheets. While these solutions are a good first step to understanding execution, the disconnected tools mean network reporting is laborious and clunky, and in-store execution needs to be physically observed," said Wynne Barrett, cofounder and vice president of business development for Hopkinton, Mass.-based Supplyit by Jera Concepts, a fresh food management platform that helps retailers run their operations more efficiently.

"A good solution should help build a forecasted plan, give employees the tools to execute the plan and provide the transparency into employees' execution. Transparency provides teachable/trainable actions and allows a company to understand whether the plan was good," Barrett explained. "Determining whether the plan was any good can only be determined if you know if it was executed properly."

Addressing the Pain Points

Industry experts say c-store operators looking to invest in kitchen automation will get the most bang for their buck if they seek out equipment and solutions that enhance consistency.

"Without a doubt, the area that stands to gain the most from automation is consistency in high-demand dayparts and popular food items. Convenience stores operate in fast-paced environments where speed and reliability are critical, especially during peak times like breakfast, lunch and late-night snacking," Fantasia said. "Automation ensures that food quality remains consistent, while reducing labor requirements and operational complexity."

She also sees retailers prioritizing practical attributes in kitchen equipment, such as:

Speed: This is valued above almost everything else as kitchen equipment needs to keep up with the demand of customers who visit c-stores for fast service.

This is valued above almost everything else as kitchen equipment needs to keep up with the demand of customers who visit c-stores for fast service. Ease of use: Operators need equipment that is simple to learn and operate, even for employees with minimal training.

Operators need equipment that is simple to learn and operate, even for employees with minimal training. Ability to clean: Cleanliness is a non-negotiable.

Cleanliness is a non-negotiable. Compact & ventless design: Equipment with a small footprint fits the space constraints of most c-stores, and ventless units avoid the complex installation of ventilation systems.

Equipment with a small footprint fits the space constraints of most c-stores, and ventless units avoid the complex installation of ventilation systems. Versatility: Retailers want equipment capable of handling a variety of menu items, with the ability to switch seamlessly between product types without major adjustments.

Kitchen equipment that cuts down on the number of necessary tasks is already available and useful, even if it doesn't reinvent the wheel, Mandeltort noted.