C-store Retailers Boost Beverage Category With New Offerings

NATIONAL REPORT — Consumers will find some new options in the cooler and at the fountain at several convenience store chains as retailers partner with the beverage community to bring new items to the cold vault. Those retailers include Circle K, QuikTrip Corp. and Wawa Inc.

Circle K

Circle K paired with PepsiCo to exclusively launch Mtn Dew Major Melon at the fountain. The convenience retailer showcased the offering with window posters touting the beverage's availability as a fountain drink "first at" Circle K as well as an clings affixed to its Polar Pop machines, according to the Path to Purchase Institute, a sister publication of Convenience Store News.

Mtn Dew Major Melon SKUs rolled out nationwide in January. It is unclear if, and when, the fountain drink will roll out to other retailers.

Circle K, the global c-store banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, is also adding Wingman Smart Energy drinks to its 189 locations across Colorado. The move is part of Wingman Smart Energy's expansion plans for national distribution and growth.

Wingman Smart Energy is part of Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Co.'s product lineup.

Under the agreement, Circle K will carry two of the company's five varieties at its stores: Citrus and Unicorn. Designed for enhancement of heart, body and mind, Wingman is a proprietary, immune-boosting beverage that is a first-to-market blend of amino acids that elevates a body's performance and is made without artificial ingredients and additives.

"Wingman Smart Energy is the newest product line in our grab-and-go beverage set at Circle K. We're always looking for unique products for our customers, and Wingman truly delivers on function and taste," said Chris Marquez, category manager, Rocky Mountain Region, Circle K Stores.

Wingman will be offering promotional discounts throughout the year at Circle K stores, with plans to expand to other regions beyond Colorado.

QuikTrip Corp.

QuikTrip convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina are now carrying ShineWater, an enhanced water with 100-percent daily dose vitamin D.

"It's no secret that vitamin D deficiency is a global health problem. We have been able to provide a solution for this by delivering meaningful amounts of the vitamins and nutrients," said Ryan Coon, chief marketing officer of Bay City, Mich.-based ShineWater. "Through our delicious, vibrant, zero sugar flavors, you will be able to sip, enjoy, and feel good about the beverage you are drinking all at the same time."

Flavors include Mixed Berry Acai, Coconut Lime, Kiwi Cucumber, Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemon, and Pomegranate Grape. The beverages also contain magnesium, zinc, potassium and calcium.