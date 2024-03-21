Smith Oil Enhances Mobile App

The addition of the stamp cards will let customers earn a free item after purchasing a certain number of identical items, such as Monster energy drinks, coffee, cappuccino, fountain drinks and milk gallons. Smith Oil is also working in conjunction with other consumer packaged goods companies to offer more items via the program in the future, the company stated.

"We strive to give our fuel and convenience customers a fast, easy and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores," said Michelle Fluharty, Smith Oil secretary/treasurer. "We want to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers; we sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to fuel up, pay, and be on their way quickly. With the addition of this digital loyalty offer in addition to fast fueling, we are rewarding them with extra cash in their pockets and extra minutes in their day."

The new enhanced mobile app also offers a program sign-up reward, friend referral incentives, a store locator tool and digital receipts.

The Liquid Barcodes C-Store Pay program achieved certification with Verifone to integrate with the latter's cloud-based point of sale and site management software solutions for gas stations and convenience store retailers. Smith Oil currently utilizes the Verifone programs, which is fully integrated with the Liquid Barcodes loyalty and fuel pay programs on its app.

Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology partner specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries.

Founded in 1969 by brothers Bernard and William Smith and headquartered in New Cumberland, Smith Oil operates 12 retail locations serving the Ohio Valley in both Ohio and West Virginia.