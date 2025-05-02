C-store Retailers Honor Military Members

A portion of the proceeds from each taco sold will be donated to a veterans' charity in the local community.

"At Alltown Fresh, we're grounded in the belief that supporting our communities should be at the core of everything we do," said Global Partners LP Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Laura Derba. "Military Appreciation Month is the perfect opportunity to publicly honor our troops — past and present — and show appreciation for their incredible contributions. We are proud to be able to give back to local veterans' organizations while offering our guests a delicious and meaningful way to support these heroes."

The tacos special is available for $3.99 per taco or three tacos for $10.99.

The participating veterans' organizations benefiting from this initiative include:

Connecticut: Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc.

Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc. Massachusetts: Military Friends Foundation

Military Friends Foundation New Hampshire: Operation Renewed Freedom

Operation Renewed Freedom New York: New York Chapter of Honor and Remember

As part of its ongoing commitment to honoring heroes, Alltown Fresh also offers free coffee daily to military personnel, police officers and first responders.

"We are deeply grateful for Alltown Fresh's commitment to honoring our military community," said Brigadier General (ret.) Tom Sellars, president, Military Friends Foundation. "Their initiative not only provides a delicious way to support veterans but also strengthens the bond between local businesses and those who have served. This partnership helps us continue our mission to assist warriors, empower military families, and honor our fallen heroes."

Pilot

As part of Pilot's purpose of showing people they matter at every turn, and through its recently launched Miles of Good initiative, the company is donating $100,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or become disabled while serving their country or communities.

This donation adds to the more than $2.7 million Pilot has given to support military and veteran-focused organizations since 2020.

[PODCAST: How Pilot Is Helping Veterans Transition Into Rewarding Careers]

"With contributions to organizations like Folds of Honor, we salute military service members' legacies by helping provide educational scholarships," said Meg Counts, director of corporate giving and events. "As a company grounded in serving others, we are honored to give our support to military members and their families who do so much to uplift and protect our communities."

Throughout Military Appreciation Month, veterans, military personnel and their families who are authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will unlock three free offers each week that can be redeemed at participating Pilot locations. Deals include free Pilot coffee and fountain drinks, freshly prepared Pilot foods like pizza and breakfast sandwiches, and popular brand name cooler drinks.

Beyond these special offers, verified ID.me veterans, military members and their families can save year-round at Pilot with a 10% discount on food and beverages when using the myRewards Plus app.

Yesway

The Texas-based operator will support military service members, veterans and first responders with a donation of $100,000 to Operation Homefront in celebration of Military Appreciation Month.