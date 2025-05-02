 Skip to main content

C-store Retailers Honor Military Members

Special promotions and donations are taking place nationwide during Military Appreciation Month.
Danielle Romano
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel is committed to honoring past and present military personnel in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

During the month of May, convenience store operators nationwide will offer special deals, pricings and promotions, and donations a way of thanking service members and their families, as well as first responders.

7-Eleven Inc.

To recognize and support active duty military and veterans 7-Eleven will be doubling its fuel discount to 10 cents off per gallon for verified 7Rewards and ID.me members. When combined with the existing 5 cents everyday discount through the 7Rewards app, eligible customers can save at least 15 cents per gallon at all participating 7-Eleven gas stations nationwide during Military Appreciation Month from May 1 to May 31. 

Alltown Fresh

Throughout the month, every taco sold at Alltown Fresh locations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York will help support local veterans' organizations. For the third year in a row, Alltown Fresh will offer three taco options — Pollo Rojo, Pork Carnitas and Wild Fable Mushrooms — at all participating locations. From May 1 to May 31, a portion of the proceeds from each taco sold will be donated to a veterans' charity in the local community where the sale occurs.

Alltown Fresh tacos
A portion of the proceeds from each taco sold will be donated to a veterans' charity in the local community.

"At Alltown Fresh, we're grounded in the belief that supporting our communities should be at the core of everything we do," said Global Partners LP Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Laura Derba. "Military Appreciation Month is the perfect opportunity to publicly honor our troops — past and present — and show appreciation for their incredible contributions. We are proud to be able to give back to local veterans' organizations while offering our guests a delicious and meaningful way to support these heroes."

The tacos special is available for $3.99 per taco or three tacos for $10.99.

The participating veterans' organizations benefiting from this initiative include:

  • Connecticut: Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc.
  • Massachusetts: Military Friends Foundation
  • New Hampshire: Operation Renewed Freedom
  • New York: New York Chapter of Honor and Remember

As part of its ongoing commitment to honoring heroes, Alltown Fresh also offers free coffee daily to military personnel, police officers and first responders.

"We are deeply grateful for Alltown Fresh's commitment to honoring our military community," said Brigadier General (ret.) Tom Sellars, president, Military Friends Foundation. "Their initiative not only provides a delicious way to support veterans but also strengthens the bond between local businesses and those who have served. This partnership helps us continue our mission to assist warriors, empower military families, and honor our fallen heroes."

Pilot 

As part of Pilot's purpose of showing people they matter at every turn, and through its recently launched Miles of Good initiative, the company is donating $100,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or become disabled while serving their country or communities. 

This donation adds to the more than $2.7 million Pilot has given to support military and veteran-focused organizations since 2020.

"With contributions to organizations like Folds of Honor, we salute military service members' legacies by helping provide educational scholarships," said Meg Counts, director of corporate giving and events. "As a company grounded in serving others, we are honored to give our support to military members and their families who do so much to uplift and protect our communities."

Throughout Military Appreciation Month, veterans, military personnel and their families who are authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will unlock three free offers each week that can be redeemed at participating Pilot locations. Deals include free Pilot coffee and fountain drinks, freshly prepared Pilot foods like pizza and breakfast sandwiches, and popular brand name cooler drinks.

Beyond these special offers, verified ID.me veterans, military members and their families can save year-round at Pilot with a 10% discount on food and beverages when using the myRewards Plus app.

Yesway

The Texas-based operator will support military service members, veterans and first responders with a donation of $100,000 to Operation Homefront in celebration of Military Appreciation Month.

Yesway_First Responders promo
National Guard members are now recognized as part of the "Free Fountain Drink for First Responders" program.

Throughout May, customers at Yesway and Allsup's locations are encouraged to support Operation Homefront through in-store purchases or Smile Rewards donations. The campaign will be active across Yesway's 443 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

For every purchase of a BODYARMOR 28-ounce sports drink, 1-liter sports water or any Yesway or Allsup's private label salty snack, Yesway will donate 15 cents to Operation Homefront. In addition, Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members can contribute by redeeming Smiles (loyalty points) via Yesway and Allsup's Rewards mobile apps.

"Yesway is honored to support Operation Homefront's vital mission of strengthening America's military families — those who have sacrificed so much for our nation's freedom," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "Military Appreciation Month holds special meaning for all of us at Yesway. Our commitment extends not only to our customers who are serving or have served, but also to the many veterans who live in the communities we serve and work within our corporate and store teams."

Operation Homefront is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong, stable and secure military families. Since 2002, Operation Homefront has provided critical relief and recurring family support programs to help military families overcome short-term difficulties and avoid long-term hardships.

In addition, as part of Yesway's ongoing commitment to support community heroes and aligned with the start of Military Appreciation Month the company is expanding its "Free Fountain Drink for First Responders" program to include all National Guard members. Beginning May 1, National Guard members will join police officers, fire fighters, EMSparamedics, doctors and nurses in uniform in qualifying to redeem a free 32-ounce fountain beverage at all Yesway and Allsup's store locations. Service members must be active duty in uniform to receive the promotion.

