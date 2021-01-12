C-store Retailers Put New Twists on a Wintertime Classic

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are celebrating the arrival of winter with seasonal beverages that add something extra to traditional hot chocolate drinks.

Rutter's is partnering with Slushed to offer Frozen Hot Chocolate spiked slushies throughout the winter months. The latest flavor addition to its spiked slushies offering is 8 percent ABV and brings sweet notes of marshmallow and cocoa flavors.

"Our spiked slushies are available year-round and make a great addition to any holiday party. We're excited to introduce this new flavor for the holiday season!" said Rutter's senior category manager Sean Pfeiff.

Frozen Hot Chocolate spiked slushies are available at Rutter's 45 beer locations starting Dec. 1 and running through January 2022 while supplies last. Spiked slushies are available in 20-ounce individual cups as well as 64-ounce and 128-ounce party bags.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

7-Eleven Inc. is bringing back a holiday classic with a twist. Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a hot, rich cocoa blended with a cool candy cane flavor. When paired with chocolate sauce and creamer, it makes a quintessential wintery treat, according to the c-store operator.

The beverage can also be topped with marshmallows, cinnamon, caramel and a variety of creamers.

"Hot cocoa is a winter staple, and though we encourage enjoying the sweet treat year-round at 7-Eleven, our customers look forward to our exciting seasonal takes on this fan-favorite beverage," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "The Winter Wonderland Cocoa encompasses the flavors of two classic holiday treats — hot cocoa and candy canes — that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia for so many of our customers."

Winter Wonderland Cocoa is available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.