California Travel Center Combines Traditional & Future Convenience Features

Designed as a first-of-its-kind fueling station, the site will offer a wide spectrum of fueling and convenience when it is fully operational, the company said. This includes a Tesla Supercharger station, a flagship 7-Eleven store with an expanded food selection and a dedicated EV lounge, and dual entrances to welcome both EV drivers and drivers of traditional vehicles.

The Lebec Travel Center's location at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Frazier Mountain Park Road at the northwest edge of Los Angeles County provides a convenient destination for travelers along the Grapevine section of I-5, midway between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita. The travel center will serve residents of the surrounding mountain communities as well as the traveling public.

"EV drivers deserve a great customer experience with full amenities and a lounge, and we believe traditional refueling and EV recharging should co-exist for a holistic fueling experience. Our vision is to bring all types of mobility into a comfortable, welcoming location that transforms the experience for everyone," said Hamo Rostamian, president of HRI Development. "We are excited to have this new Tesla Supercharger station at The Lebec Travel Center, a part of the Supercharger network that helps Tesla drivers stay charged anywhere."

The travel center is one of three concepts in HRI Development's vision-book, "The Fueling Stations of the Future."

"The concepts formulated in the vision-book will define a new standard for Zero Emission Fueling (ZEF) destinations or ZEF Hubs with design options for both passenger and commercial heavy-duty vehicles," said Ielen Sarkisian, executive vice president of HRI.

This new standard signals a market shift based on the way drivers want to experience EV charging, designed for productivity, relaxation and essential traveler needs, which can accelerate EV adoption by delivering a more satisfying EV experience, according to the company.

The Lebec Travel Center is scheduled for completion and full operation by Thanksgiving 2025.