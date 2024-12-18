 Skip to main content

California Travel Center Combines Traditional & Future Convenience Features

The Lebec Travel Center features a dedicated EV lounge, significant charging capacity and a flagship 7-Eleven store.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Lebec Travel Center

PASADENA, Calif. — Southern California has a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station available just in time for the 2024 holiday season travel rush. 

HRI Development, a necessity-based developer, and its affiliates officially opened one of the state's largest EV charging facilities to date in Lebec.

The Lebec Travel Center currently features 40 Supercharger stalls and will expand to 112 Tesla Supercharger DC fast chargers when the site is fully completed in 2025.

[Read more: Sheetz Unveils New Roadmap for 'Rechargeries']

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Designed as a first-of-its-kind fueling station, the site will offer a wide spectrum of fueling and convenience when it is fully operational, the company said. This includes a Tesla Supercharger station, a flagship 7-Eleven store with an expanded food selection and a dedicated EV lounge, and dual entrances to welcome both EV drivers and drivers of traditional vehicles.

The Lebec Travel Center's location at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Frazier Mountain Park Road at the northwest edge of Los Angeles County provides a convenient destination for travelers along the Grapevine section of I-5, midway between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita. The travel center will serve residents of the surrounding mountain communities as well as the traveling public.

"EV drivers deserve a great customer experience with full amenities and a lounge, and we believe traditional refueling and EV recharging should co-exist for a holistic fueling experience. Our vision is to bring all types of mobility into a comfortable, welcoming location that transforms the experience for everyone," said Hamo Rostamian, president of HRI Development. "We are excited to have this new Tesla Supercharger station at The Lebec Travel Center, a part of the Supercharger network that helps Tesla drivers stay charged anywhere."

The travel center is one of three concepts in HRI Development's vision-book, "The Fueling Stations of the Future."

"The concepts formulated in the vision-book will define a new standard for Zero Emission Fueling (ZEF) destinations or ZEF Hubs with design options for both passenger and commercial heavy-duty vehicles," said Ielen Sarkisian, executive vice president of HRI.

This new standard signals a market shift based on the way drivers want to experience EV charging, designed for productivity, relaxation and essential traveler needs, which can accelerate EV adoption by delivering a more satisfying EV experience, according to the company.

The Lebec Travel Center is scheduled for completion and full operation by Thanksgiving 2025.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds