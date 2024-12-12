Sheetz Unveils New Roadmap for 'Rechargeries'

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. and IONNA are teaming up to make electric vehicle (EV) charging more accessible.

As part of the partnership, IONNA will open three EV Rechargeries at Sheetz convenience stores located in Springfield and Willoughby, Ohio, and in Scranton, Pa., in late December. The two companies are committing to 50 Sheetz/IONNA Rechargeries by the end of 2026.

Additionally, incentives and loyalty programs for Sheetz/IONNA patrons will begin rolling out in 2025.

"Our mission at Sheetz is to put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business. We do this through constantly evolving our business and introducing forward-thinking solutions,” said Trevor Walter, executive vice president of petroleum supply management at Sheetz. “As the electric vehicle market expands, enhancing our charging infrastructure exemplifies this commitment. Our collaboration with IONNA has rapidly enabled us to bring more advanced charging options to our customers, demonstrating the power of innovation in delivering seamless, future-focused services."

[Related content: Playing the Long Game]