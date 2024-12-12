 Skip to main content

Sheetz Unveils New Roadmap for 'Rechargeries'

A partnership with IONNA will bring 50 charging bays to Sheetz locations by the end of 2026.
Danielle Romano
Sheetz & IONNA Rechargeries

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. and IONNA are teaming up to make electric vehicle (EV) charging more accessible.

As part of the partnership, IONNA will open three EV Rechargeries at Sheetz convenience stores located in Springfield and Willoughby, Ohio, and in Scranton, Pa., in late December. The two companies are committing to 50 Sheetz/IONNA Rechargeries by the end of 2026.

Additionally, incentives and loyalty programs for Sheetz/IONNA patrons will begin rolling out in 2025.

"Our mission at Sheetz is to put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business. We do this through constantly evolving our business and introducing forward-thinking solutions,” said Trevor Walter, executive vice president of petroleum supply management at Sheetz. “As the electric vehicle market expands, enhancing our charging infrastructure exemplifies this commitment. Our collaboration with IONNA has rapidly enabled us to bring more advanced charging options to our customers, demonstrating the power of innovation in delivering seamless, future-focused services."

The Sheetz/IONNA Rechargeries will include multiple high-power charging bays, covered by Sheetz’s signature red canopies for weather protection. 

"At IONNA, every decision is made with the driver's experience in mind. That level of customer centricity is built into the DNA of our business and it's a quality we recognize in Sheetz, making them the right choice for our first partner," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA.

Last year, Sheetz surpassed a major milestone of 2 million EV charging sessions. An early adopter of EV charging, Sheetz installed its first EV charger in Pennsylvania in 2012. 

Durham, N.C.-based IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. The company’s goal is to enable urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with more 30,000 ultra-fast and reliable charging points by 2030.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 c-store throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. 

