Sheetz Unveils New Roadmap for 'Rechargeries'
The Sheetz/IONNA Rechargeries will include multiple high-power charging bays, covered by Sheetz’s signature red canopies for weather protection.
"At IONNA, every decision is made with the driver's experience in mind. That level of customer centricity is built into the DNA of our business and it's a quality we recognize in Sheetz, making them the right choice for our first partner," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA.
Last year, Sheetz surpassed a major milestone of 2 million EV charging sessions. An early adopter of EV charging, Sheetz installed its first EV charger in Pennsylvania in 2012.
Durham, N.C.-based IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. The company’s goal is to enable urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with more 30,000 ultra-fast and reliable charging points by 2030.
Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 c-store throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.