Cal's Convenience Launches New Loyalty Program

FRISCO, Texas — Cal's Convenience Inc. has teamed up with Paytronix Inc. to launch its new My Rewards loyalty program.

Customers who visit Cal's Stripes convenience stores can register immediately to begin earning unlimited rewards and savings.

"Loyalty programs continue to increase in popularity as today's digital advancements engage guests, enhance communication, and offer so much more opportunity," said Mike Donerkiel, loyalty brand manager, Cal's Convenience. "We reviewed vendors and Paytronix offered the best solution and a fast path to migrate the limited loyalty program we had in place, into a brand-new program built from the ground up with the latest and greatest."

Cal's new My Rewards is free to join and designed to be easy to use, allowing customers to earn and redeem rewards both at the cash register and at the fuel pump. Each purchase they make earns stars, which can in turn be redeemed for unlimited rewards such as free items, fuel and in-store discounts. Members scan the barcode in the My Rewards app at the cash register or enter their phone number at the pump to earn rewards.

Every $1 spent inside the store adds 12 stars to members' accounts. They can get stars for everything except sales tax, fuel, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, tobacco, lottery, money orders, financial cards and gift cards, according to the program website.

My Rewards members also gain access to special promotions on their favorite products.

The initiative was built from the ground up to leverage Paytronix customer engagement platform.

"Personalization matters to customers and separates good brands from great brands," said Paytronix Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray. "Cal's has established a commitment to the customer that is clearly articulated in its loyalty program and will be a key part as it continues to grow both its Cal's Convenience and Stripes brands."

The My Rewards mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Customers can also enroll online at myrewardsnow.com.

"Paytronix really partnered with us to deliver an experience our guests love and engage with," Donerkiel added. "Each week the data insights team meets with us to identify ways we can fine-tune and take the program further."

Newton-based Paytronix is a provider of software-as-a-service customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences, according to the company.

Established in 2019, Frisco-based Cal's Convenience Inc. operates 211 Stripes by Cal's Convenience locations in West Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The stores offer offers high-quality fuels, groceries, snacks, name brand fountain and beverage, spirits and fresh food items, with Laredo Taco Co. and Subway concepts available at some stores.

The company acquired 200-plus convenience stores from Sunoco LP in 2018 in a separate agreement from 7-Eleven Inc.'s acquisition of more than 1,000 Stripes locations when Sunoco exited the retail operations business, as Convenience Store News reported.