Campus Foodservice Operator to Open 100 Markets by 2026

"We know that Gen Z prefers shopping experiences that support their community while getting what they want as fast as possible with frictionless checkout," said Drew Nannis, Sodexo Campus head of marketing. "Food Hive delivers just that, fueling stronger campus communities and providing the convenience today's students need."

Sodexo's in-house research initiative and student insights community Quad Squad found that Gen Z students prioritize convenience options that offer meaningful variety (57%) and healthy options (47%). Today's students also place a high value on frictionless payment and demand shopping experiences that support inclusive communities. Shopping small is one way to cultivate inclusivity, the company noted.

Moorehouse College, University of Illinois Chicago, Northern Arizona University (NAU), Texas Christian University and Hamlin University are among the campuses that will or have already opened Food Hive locations.

"I'm delighted to announce the upcoming Food Hive concept at NAU," said Rose Wilson, district manager, Sodexo at Northern Arizona University. "This innovative c-store will not only provide our students with a diverse selection of hot and cold food options but also meet their personal and grocery needs. The modern flow of the store, including self-checkout, will enhance efficiency and convenience for everyone. I can't wait for our students to experience this fantastic one-stop-shop addition to our campus when we open in the spring of 2025."

Sodexo Campus is a partner to approximately 425 institutions across the United States that delivers innovative solutions to enhance dining programs and benefit Sodexo's partners. Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam.