Candy Companies Gear Up for Sweetest Day of the Year

NATIONAL REPORT — Bags and boxes of conversation hearts signifies the return of Valentine's Day.

In a recent first-of-its-kind Valentine's Day survey, Brach's Candy, a Ferrera Candy Co. brand, found that more than three-quarters of U.S. adults (78%) enjoy conversation hearts because the messages are fun to read. Those surveyed most often use conversation hearts to simply eat and enjoy (66%) or to tell someone that they are special (62%).

[Read more: Ferrara Expands Sugar Confections Portfolio With Jelly Belly Candy Co. Acquisition]

Brach's found that Americans' other preferences when it comes to conversation hearts are:

When asked to rank their top five conversation heart messages, "Love You" was chosen most often (50%), with "Be Mine" (46%) and "Kiss Me" (46%) not far behind.

Three in four U.S. adults surveyed (75%) prefer traditional conversation heart messages like "Luv You" over sarcastic/witty (i.e., "Dream On"), contemporary (i.e., "DM Me") or cultural messages (i.e., "Bae").

In addition to being fun to read, Americans mostly love the iconic treat because they taste good (71%) and make them feel nostalgic (57%).

Generation Z and millennials use conversation hearts to show romantic affection (65% and 62%, respectively) or to ask someone out on a date (25% and 23%, respectively) compared to, and more often than, other generations. Gen Z are also more likely than other generations to share conversation hearts with friends (52%) or parents (29%).

Americans who favor traditional conversation heart messages are most likely to prefer long-term relationships (67%).

Americans who prefer contemporary (i.e., "DM Me") conversation heart messages are most likely to enjoy candlelight concerts (22%) and wear matching outfits with their family (32%).

Americans whose favorite conversation heart message is "Love" are more likely to say their family loves doing social media challenges together, like dancing (25%).

Aries favors the "Only You" conversation heart message (22% marked it in their top three messages) significantly more than any other zodiac sign.

"Conversation hearts are an important part of Brach's nearly 120-year-long history, beloved by many across generations and we’re proud to continue this legacy in 2024," said Chad Womack, director of Brach's seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Co. "From classic to contemporary messages, and many delicious flavors and varieties, we know so many people love conversation hearts for their own unique reasons. We take great joy in creating these shareable, heart-shaped candies that spark moments of connection for so many every February. My favorite conversation heart message is 'Be Mine.'"

What's in Store

With Valentine's Day four weeks away, the convenience channel's suppliers and distributors are bringing new innovation and flavors to consumers, along with returning favorites. Here is a sampling:

Brach's

Brach's fan-favorite Friends Conversation Hearts are returning for a second year. Coming in a blend of flavors including watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange, the hearts feature iconic references from the TV show "Friends," like "How You Doin'" and "Ur My Lobster."

The candy brand is also introducing the new Mellowcreme Roses candy. The rose-shaped candy comes in flavors such as Frosted Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Cupcake and Valentine's Day Party Punch.

Chicago-based Ferrera Candy Co. delivers products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's, Jelly Belly, Nerds, SweeTARTS, Laffy Taffy and Trolli to more than 66 million U.S. households annually, and Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. A privately held company, Ferrera has an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and research and development facilities.

The Hershey Co.

As part of its Valentine's Day line-up, The Hershey Co. introduces its latest collaboration: Hershey's Kisses with Snoopy & Friends Foils, available in both bags and Heart Boxes. The company's signature milk chocolate treats include 18 pink and red foils that feature the beloved Peanuts characters, including Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy.