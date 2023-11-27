Mars Wrigley Unwraps New Innovations

Coming in the spring of 2024, Starburst will release its newest innovation, Starburst Gummies. The new chewy confection delivers the iconic true-to-fruit Starburst flavors, now in soft, chewy gummies made with real fruit juice. The sensational gummies will be released in three varieties: Original, fan-favorite All Pink and Sours.
All three varieties will be available in a share size (3 ounces), peg bags (5 ounces) and a sharing size stand-up pouch (9 ounces).
Seasonal Confections
When it comes to seasonal snacking, Mars Wrigley plays a role in triggering memories and nostalgia with products that connect consumers and allow them to share moments of joy, Mike Gilroy, vice president, trade development and sponsorship, told CSNews.
Fall Festiveness
Delivering on the feel-good flavor of fall, M&M'S Pumpkin Pie features a blend of pumpkin pie flavors and hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice that are balanced in a milk chocolate shell. The festive candies are in a fall color blend of orange, brown and cream, making it ideal to display all season long, according to the maker.
M&M'S Pumpkin Pie are available at retailers nationwide in single-size packaging (1.35 ounces), share size (2.47 ounces) and lay down bags (7.44 ounces).
Making Spirits Bright
This holiday season, consumers will find a festive treat that is ideal for baking, dressing up a holiday dish or spreading holiday cheer with M&M'S White Chocolate Toasty. The limited-edition flavor features a mix of white chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla. The candies are available at retailers nationwide.
Also new this holiday season is Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises. Inspired by the rich flavors of the season, the offering is filled with a sweet, creamy cherry-flavored centered, covered in the silky-smooth milk chocolate Dove fans know and love, the candy maker stated.
Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises will be available this holiday season at retailers nationwide in 7.94-ounce bags.
Hopping Into Spring