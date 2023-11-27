Mars Wrigley Unwraps New Innovations

NEWARK, N.J. — As the largest confectionery company in the world, the leading pet care company in the world and the fastest-growing food business, Mars Inc. thinks in terms of generations, not quarters, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America and Global Ice Cream, expressed during a recent exclusive event aptly called Mars Unwrapped.

Held at the Mars Wrigley headquarters in Newark, the event provided a first-look showcase at innovations from Mars' portfolio of brands, spanning Mars Wrigley, Mars Food and Mars Petcare.

"We're a private, family-owned company and we're still learning how to present ourselves to the public. We have a purpose-driven business, and we have a tremendous economic model that is designed to do good," Vincent addressed to attendees.

Convenience Store News had the opportunity to attend the innovation-packed event. Here, we share what's to come from snacking powerhouse Mars Wrigley:

Fan-Favorite Flavors