Candy & Snacks Among Brand Winners in Super Bowl LVIII

PHILADELPHIA — The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only winners in Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the results of Gopuff's "Brand Bowl," commercials had an instant impact on product sales on the instant commerce platform during the big game, shedding light on what customers ordered before, during and after the game.

"Spots during the Big Game are among the most expensive ads available — but it's difficult to leverage those commercials to drive immediate sales or measure the immediate impact of that huge investment," said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff's senior vice president of business. "That's where Gopuff comes in. With direct access to data and the ability to deliver products to customers instantly, Gopuff is uniquely able to leverage sales data to determine the efficacy of ads in real time and draw distinctive insights into consumer behavior and consumption habits."

Brand Bowl Winners

Gopuff tracked purchases of advertised brands in the hour following that brand's commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. Here's how the Brand Bowl's winning commercials impacted sales in the moments after they aired:

The 2024 Brand Bowl winner is Lindor Chocolate, which saw a massive 231% increase in units sold in the hour after its commercial, "Life is a Ball," aired.

Tied for second place are Starry and Nerds, which each saw a 186% increase in brand sales.

Runners-up include Reese's (70% increase), Poppi (66% increase), Dove (60% increase), M&M'S (48% increase) and Oreo (40% increase).

Gearing Up for Game Day

Gopuff customers took to the instant commerce platform to access everything they needed for game day — on game day:

Seeing Red

Strawberry sales saw the biggest increase in the fresh grocery category on Gopuff, spiking an impressive 1,320% on Feb. 11. The popularity of strawberries was followed by red seedless grapes and grape tomatoes, both of which had 700%-plus increases in sales over the average Sunday. Rounding out team color palettes, Fool's Gold Edible Glitter sales were up 142%.

Tried & True Staples

Ice sales were up 113%, beer was up 102%, and mixers and spirits were up nearly 90%. Because a game day get-together isn't complete without snacks, tortilla chips, salsa, queso, chip dips and ready-to-eat popcorn performed well on Feb. 11, with Tostitos brand products up 332% compared to a typical Sunday.

All the Fixings

In addition to food and beverages, Gopuff customers stocked up on party essentials like Styrofoam coolers (up 614%), tablecloths (up 400%) and Kingsford Charcoal Briquets (up 234%). With the game ending late in the evening on the East Coast, customers made cleanup easy by ordering disposable wine glasses, compostable plates and Ziploc bags, all of which were up roughly 250%, while sales for Basically, Red Party Cups were up 237%.

Compared to all previous Sundays in 2024, here's how other categories and products fared:

Condiment sales were up 91%, with hot sauce alone spiking 154%.

Searches for "Tums" were up 300% during the game.

Fresh and dry grocery categories were up more than 90% and 80%, respectively. Top fresh grocery items included limes and avocados.

Alcohol sales were up 75% compared to prior weeks with Balvenie, Aperol, Corona and High Noon leading the way.

On-ear headphone sales increased by 35%.

Sales for dry cat food were down 21%.

How Each Team's City Fared

In San Francisco, as 49ers fans licked their wounds, order trends emerged:

Stressed Out: After the game, Gopuff saw an uptick in orders for heartburn remedies — including a 900% increase in searches for "Tums" — frozen sweets and pints of ice cream in San Francisco.

After the game, Gopuff saw an uptick in orders for heartburn remedies including a 900% increase in searches for "Tums" frozen sweets and pints of ice cream in San Francisco. Snooze Fest: While sales of sleep supplements were down nationwide, there was a spike in sales for sleep aid products in San Francisco at halftime.

While sales of sleep supplements were down nationwide, there was a spike in sales for sleep aid products in San Francisco at halftime. Feeling Sour: Sales for pickles also increased post-game in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, Mo., customers celebrated their win:

Partying On: As order volume in San Francisco dropped after the game, Gopuff saw a 40% increase in order volume in Kansas City, indicating fans kept the party going long after overtime ended.

As order volume in San Francisco dropped after the game, Gopuff saw a 40% increase in order volume in Kansas City, indicating fans kept the party going long after overtime ended. Morning Recovery: While heartburn remedies reigned supreme in San Francisco, orders for hangover remedies increased in Kansas City, as customers celebrated their win and perhaps began planning for a slow Monday morning, Gopuff said.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff's vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and fast shopping experience.