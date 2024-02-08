Supplier Spotlights: Big Game Edition

Ferrara USA Inc.

While the eyes of American sports fans are concentrated on the professional players of the Super Bowl, gummy brand Trolli will be paying tribute to the up-and-coming sports stars of tomorrow with its new collaboration with University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams.

The partnership comes on the heels of Williams announcing his decision to enter the upcoming NFL draft.

As part of the collaboration with Williams, Trolli will release an exclusive, limited-edition "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, which features Williams' favorite flavor combination. The mix also includes sour cherry-lemon sour crawlers that give a nod to Williams' collegiate team colors of red and yellow and features an image of the quarterback on the bag. The packs will be available to fans exclusively through an online sweepstakes that will run through Feb. 18.

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career," said Williams. "My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal 'mix' with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true."

In addition to the collectable packs, five grand prize winners will win exclusive autographed merchandise and other special prizes. Fans can find the rules and enter for a chance to win here.