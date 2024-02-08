Supplier Spotlights: Big Game Edition

Ferrara USA Inc., The Hershey Co., Mars Wrigley and PepsiCo will all be running campaigns leading up to and during Super Bowl LVIII.
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

With the Super Bowl providing one of the biggest advertising spotlights of the year, numerous brands are running special campaigns for the National Football League's (NFL) championship game, which will see the San Francisco 49ers square off against the returning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the suppliers doing so:

Caleb Williams holding a Trolli bag and football helmet

Ferrara USA Inc.

While the eyes of American sports fans are concentrated on the professional players of the Super Bowl, gummy brand Trolli will be paying tribute to the up-and-coming sports stars of tomorrow with its new collaboration with University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams.

The partnership comes on the heels of Williams announcing his decision to enter the upcoming NFL draft. 

As part of the collaboration with Williams, Trolli will release an exclusive, limited-edition "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, which features Williams' favorite flavor combination. The mix also includes sour cherry-lemon sour crawlers that give a nod to Williams' collegiate team colors of red and yellow and features an image of the quarterback on the bag. The packs will be available to fans exclusively through an online sweepstakes that will run through Feb. 18.

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career," said Williams. "My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal 'mix' with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true."

In addition to the collectable packs, five grand prize winners will win exclusive autographed merchandise and other special prizes. Fans can find the rules and enter for a chance to win here

Reeses 2024 Super Bowl Teaser Banner

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co.'s iconic chocolate-and-peanut-butter brand Reese's will grace screens with a new commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. 

The 30-second spot, produced by Erich & Kallman, is a play on the passion fans can have for both rooting for their favorite teams and for Reese's Cups.  

"Reese's has a fervent fan base who are as emotionally invested in our iconic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate, much like the fan bases of the two teams in the big game," said Ryan Riess, vice president, creative and brand strategy, at Hershey's. "We're excited for the biggest candy brand to return to the biggest stage after four years." 

In addition to the new commercial, Reese's has also been giving fans more of what they want via a range of activities with strategic partners leading up to the game. 

The last and only time Reese's brand aired an ad during the Super Bowl was in 2020 to announce Reese's Take 5 bar. 

M&M's 'Almost Champions' ad screenshot

Mars Wrigley

For its 2024 Super Bowl campaign, M&M'S partnered with three NFL Hall of Fame legends and "almost champions" who just missed earning a Super Bowl ring in their respective big game appearances: Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith.  

While usually only Super Bowl winners walk away with a championship ring, M&M'S has changed the rules through the creation of "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort," which features real diamonds made in a specialized lab from M&M'S peanut butter candies (or so the company asserts).  

The lead-up spot highlights the M&M'S characters providing comfort to the trio of NFL stars by introducing them to the custom ring and explaining how it was made, which entailed exposing M&M'S peanut butter to a high-pressure environment — including 3,000°C temperatures and 800,000 pounds per square inch of pressure — before grinding and grading the diamonds into their final form.

The 14K gold ring also includes a diamond-encrusted replica of M&M'S Orange character and a secret internal compartment to house a single M&M.    

The brand's game day 30-second ad spot was produced by BBDO New York and will air during the first commercial break in the first quarter. This will be M&M'S ninth Super Bowl ad, dating back to 1998.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast 20th Anniversary Banner

PepsiCo Inc.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast will be turning 20 years old in 2024 and to celebrate the "Bajaversary," PepsiCo is giving fans a full year of events and opportunities to buy their favorite flavor not only at Taco Bell, but also all year long in stores nationwide for the first time. 

As a way to mark the occasion, Mtn Dew Baja Blast will make its first-ever onscreen appearance during Super Bowl LVIII. The brand tapped actress Aubrey Plaza to lead the 30-second spot, which will show fans that having a blast can be as simple as enjoying a Baja Blast anytime, anywhere and air during the first quarter. Plaza's former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Nick Offerman will also be making a cameo during the big game.

Beyond game day, fans who purchase Mtn Dew Baja Blast and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar either in stores and at participating Taco Bell locations can scan to collect coins for a chance to redeem for Baja gear, accessories, electronics, a Taco Bell deal and more at the Baja Blast Shop

