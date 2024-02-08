Supplier Spotlights: Big Game Edition
Ferrara USA Inc., The Hershey Co., Mars Wrigley and PepsiCo will all be running campaigns leading up to and during Super Bowl LVIII.
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.
[Read more: Snacks to Play Pivotal Role in Big Game Watch Parties]
With the Super Bowl providing one of the biggest advertising spotlights of the year, numerous brands are running special campaigns for the National Football League's (NFL) championship game, which will see the San Francisco 49ers square off against the returning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the suppliers doing so: