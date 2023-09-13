CandyRific Halloween 2023 Items

CandyRific introduces several novelty candy items for Halloween 2023, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Candy Cases, Nightmare Before Christmas Talkers, and M&M'S Halloween-themed Candy Fans. The candy cases are available individually, sit at 4 inches tall and include 0.35 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored candies They ship in two eight-count display cases with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99. The candy fans come topped with either a jack-o'-lantern or witch hat and are filled with mini M&M'S candies. The talkers play the song "What's This?" with the press of a button and include bone-shaped candies. Both the fans and talkers are shipped in three six-count displays per case with SRPs of $5.99 and $6.99, respectively.