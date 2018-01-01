Cargill In-Store Roasted Meats & Prepared Foods

Cargill Protein debuted its new focus on in-store roasted meats and prepared foods earlier this year at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show. These products give retailers a way to quickly and easily distinguish their delis through simplified operations, speedy oven times, enhanced safe handling of food, and a wide variety of applications. Cargill showcased more than 30 items between its Castle Wood Reserve, Honeysuckle White and Charter Reserve brands. In addition to recent investments in alternative proteins, Cargill has invested more than $900 million in its animal protein business in the past two years, with a focus on long-term growth.