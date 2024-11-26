Smokehouse Rollers are the result of a collaboration between two family-owned companies: Stutzman Brothers Meats and F. McConnell and Sons, a distributor. Intended for the convenience channel, each roller is crafted from a special blend of tender trim and mild, savory seasonings. According to the companies, Smokehouse Rollers are cost-effective, require minimal labor and can move directly from the freezer to the grill. Currently, the rollers come in four varieties — Original Steak, Original Pork, Pork Jalapeño 'n Cheese, and Steak 'n Cheese — with each option being around 200 calories and having 15-17 grams of protein per serving.