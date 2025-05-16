Cary Oil Improves Network Operations With Latest Technology Pact

"The ease of working with Mako, from onboarding to de-branding and everything in between, is seamless. Their team is pleasant, knowledgeable and highly responsive," said Dana Dennis, a Cary Oil representative.

With nearly 300 sites now deployed, the pair-up has resulted in:

Minimal downtime and fast network services that ensure efficient operations and seamless credit card processing.

Direct, knowledgeable customer support that eliminates frustrations commonly associated with automated systems. Devices are shipped within 24 hours, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Centralized network management across multiple oil brands that uses Mako's single management portal.

"We have no complaints from the almost 300 sites currently on Mako with Cary Oil. Mako has significantly influenced our customers' experience at gas stations, delivering faster payments and fewer outages," Dennis added.

Following ExxonMobil's 2024 approval of Mako as a network vendor, Cary Oil is migrating legacy sites and deploying Mako across all new locations. This strategic move ensures Cary Oil can continue to provide a seamless, reliable experience for site owners, branded partners and customers, the release added.

"We take immense pride in our partnership with Cary Oil, whose large-scale adoption of the Mako solution underscores the power and reliability of our technology. This collaboration exemplifies the value of our approvals from leading oil brands," said Jon Kelly, Mako Networks chief revenue officer.

"As we continue to grow rapidly within the fuel retail industry, partnerships with prominent branded wholesalers like Cary Oil reaffirm Mako's commitment to delivering exceptional network solutions and service quality," Kelly added.

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains and quick-service restaurants.