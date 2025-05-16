 Skip to main content

Cary Oil Improves Network Operations With Latest Technology Pact

The Mako Networks partnership streamlines connectivity with multiple oil brands.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The logo for Cary Oil

CARY, N.C. — Cary Oil partnered with Mako Networks in a move to transform its network operations. 

Cary Oil tapped Mako Networks to address critical challenges in network reliability, customer support and compatibility across multiple oil brands. Based in North Carolina, Cary Oil is a petroleum supplier distributing nearly 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to more than 900 branded locations nationwide.

Prior to working with Mako Networks, Cary Oil faced operational obstacles, including the need for dependable low-downtime hardware, responsive customer support and a streamlined onboarding process, according to a release announcing the partnership.

Cary Oil also faced network inconsistencies across its facilities, with multiple vendors managing different branded oil sites based on brand-specific authorizations. Mako's extensive approvals from major oil brands — including ExxonMobil, Valero, bp, Sunoco, Chevron — made them the ideal partner to simplify and align its network, the company stated.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"The ease of working with Mako, from onboarding to de-branding and everything in between, is seamless. Their team is pleasant, knowledgeable and highly responsive," said Dana Dennis, a Cary Oil representative.

With nearly 300 sites now deployed, the pair-up has resulted in:

  • Minimal downtime and fast network services that ensure efficient operations and seamless credit card processing.
  • Direct, knowledgeable customer support that eliminates frustrations commonly associated with automated systems. Devices are shipped within 24 hours, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.
  • Centralized network management across multiple oil brands that uses Mako's single management portal.

"We have no complaints from the almost 300 sites currently on Mako with Cary Oil. Mako has significantly influenced our customers' experience at gas stations, delivering faster payments and fewer outages," Dennis added. 

Following ExxonMobil's 2024 approval of Mako as a network vendor, Cary Oil is migrating legacy sites and deploying Mako across all new locations. This strategic move ensures Cary Oil can continue to provide a seamless, reliable experience for site owners, branded partners and customers, the release added. 

"We take immense pride in our partnership with Cary Oil, whose large-scale adoption of the Mako solution underscores the power and reliability of our technology. This collaboration exemplifies the value of our approvals from leading oil brands," said Jon Kelly, Mako Networks chief revenue officer.

"As we continue to grow rapidly within the fuel retail industry, partnerships with prominent branded wholesalers like Cary Oil reaffirm Mako's commitment to delivering exceptional network solutions and service quality," Kelly added.

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains and quick-service restaurants. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds