People on the Move: EG America, Rovertown & The Vollrath Co.

"Jon's extensive experience and leadership in the petrol industry make him an extraordinary addition to the Mako leadership team," said Simon Gamble, president and cofounder of Mako Networks. "As we double down on our focus in the petrol market and expand into other retail industries like QSRs, Jon's strategic vision and go-to-market expertise will be instrumental in delivering exceptional growth and value for our customers and partners."

After several years at ExxonMobil, Kelly founded and served as CEO of Canary Compliance, a SaaS company specializing in IoT connectivity and software for petroleum fueling equipment. Following Canary's acquisition by Titan Cloud Software, Kelly served as Titan's senior vice president of business development, further solidifying his reputation as a transformative growth leader the company commented.

In his new role at Mako Networks, Kelly will spearhead sales, marketing and customer success, driving growth and ensuring the company's solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of distributed enterprises.

"I'm excited to join Mako Networks and help take the company to new heights, especially in the retail sector where secure and scalable networking solutions are critical," Kelly said. "Mako's secure, cloud-managed solutions have already set a high standard in the industry, and I'm eager to build on this success. I look forward to expanding our market presence in petrol and beyond, ensuring our customers and partners meet their growth objectives."

Mako Networks is headquartered in Elgin, Ill.

National Retail Solutions

Elie Y. Katz, the president and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS), was named honorary deputy mayor by the Teaneck Township Council. This title recognizes Katz's commitment to public service and dedication to the Teaneck, N.J., community.

First elected in 1997 at the age of 23, Katz became the youngest individual in Teaneck history to serve as councilman, deputy mayor and mayor. His tenure has been marked by a deep commitment to improving residents' lives and fostering a thriving local community, the council said. Key accomplishments include establishing the Helping Hands Food Pantry to combat food insecurity, promoting inclusivity and community outreach, and championing initiatives to keep Teaneck affordable.

"Elie has been involved in Teaneck's leadership since his teenage years. He has spent almost three decades, his entire adult life, serving the residents of Teaneck," said Mark Schwartz, mayor of the Township of Teaneck. "He sees the big picture and has worked to combat food insecurity by establishing the Helping Hands Food Pantry, to keep Teaneck affordable for residents and businesses, and to protect Teaneck's growing workforce. But more importantly, he works for those in Teaneck on a personal level, trying to help anyone who needs him one-on-one, year after year. And that's what makes him so special to us."

Katz's dedication to the community extends beyond his political service. He is also a life-long member of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the entire Teaneck Township Council," Katz said. "Serving the community has been a privilege. I remain committed to working alongside my fellow colleagues and residents to ensure that Teaneck continues to be a vibrant and welcoming place for all to shop, work and live."

NRS provides point-of-sale (POS) systems and payment processing solutions that help small and midsized retailers grow their businesses.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions

David Dougherty has assumed the role of vice president and general manager (GM) of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) following the announcement that his predecessor in the role, Keith Moye, will retire effective April 30. Dougherty brings 28 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions in the PDQ business, having most recently served as GM of PDQ, a brand within VWS.

"David has deep industry experience, and he has done a fantastic job managing PDQ, expanding its leadership in the in-bay-automatic space," said Kevin Long, president of OPW, headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada. "I'm confident that his industry and his management expertise will position him well in his new role."

Moye exits OPW following an accomplished career spanning 16 years. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership, innovation and dedication to the company's mission, OPW said. He was instrumental in crafting the brand through his focus on corporate marketing and digital marketing, and was also key to driving the VWS growth strategy through the acquisitions of Belanger, ICS and Transchem Group.

"It has been an honor to be part of OPW and work alongside such an incredible team," Moye said. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I have full confidence that David Dougherty will lead the VWS business to new heights."

Rich Products Corp.

Monica Novomisle is the new executive vice president, chief people officer of Rich Products. In this capacity, she will lead Rich's Associate Experience Network, the company's unique approach to people, focused on delivering exceptional experiences to Rich's associates and built around the moments that matter most to them. In this role, she will oversee human resources, communications and workplaces.

A seasoned global human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience working with companies such as KraftHeinz, Diageo and Tory Burch, Novomisle specializes in fostering high-performing cultures and teams. She joins Rich's as a member of its executive team.

"Rich's culture is particularly unique because of our commitment to prioritizing people," said Richard Ferranti, CEO, Rich Products. "With a bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations, it's critical that we have the right people leader who shares our same forward-thinking mindset and commitment to strong culture and values. We're excited about the curiosity, energy and overall talent that Monica brings to Rich's."

Over the course of her career, Novomisle has been a consistent advocate for fostering empowering workplaces that drive engagement, growth and integrity. As a trained executive coach, Novomisle has a professional passion for coaching and partnering with executive leaders to build long-term business strategies that embed high-performance cultures.

"I was immediately drawn to Rich's unique commitment to people and purpose," said Novomisle. "I believe when we nurture people to grow themselves and their career, they nurture and grow our business. That cycle is where the magic happens. I'm excited to join an organization that understands that dynamic and genuinely believes in the importance of putting people first."

Rich's is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, its portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others.

Rovertown

Erin DaSilva has joined the Rovertown team as a customer success manager. DaSilva joins the retail-app developer from convenience store chain SunStop, where she led the brand’s mobile app and rewards program, growing it to more than 120,000 users across 81 stores in three states.

"I've been in the retailer's seat, so I know how important it is to have a strong partner when launching and managing a mobile app," DaSilva said. "Rovertown has built something truly special, and I've seen firsthand how their platform transforms customer engagement. I'm excited to help retailers maximize their success and bring my experience to a team that shares my passion for innovation."

At SunStop, DaSilva played a pivotal role in launching and scaling the company's mobile strategy. Prior to her time at SunStop, DaSilva held marketing and operations roles at Burger King, Jimmy John's and Monster Energy, specializing in consumer engagement, guerrilla marketing and corporate training initiatives.

At Rovertown, DaSilva will use her firsthand knowledge of the Rovertown platform to support small- to midsize retailers, the company said.

"Customer success has been the foundation of Rovertown since day one," said Jeffry Harrison, cofounder and president of Rovertown. "As we've grown, we've remained committed to that same hands-on approach, bringing in experts who understand our customers' challenges because they've lived them as former retailers. Erin's background as a retailer and marketer makes her a perfect fit for our team, and I know our customers will benefit from her experience and passion."

The news comes on the heels of several other hires by Rovertown, including Michael Caldwell (formerly of Yesway) as Rovertown's customer success manager - enterprise, and Jacob Rivera (formerly of Toot'n Totum) as customer onboarding manager.

Sheetz Inc.

Former PepsiCo executive Kristen Blum was appointed to the Sheetz board of directors. This designation reflects Sheetz's commitment to fostering strong corporate governance, driving innovation and positioning the company for long-term growth and success, according to the convenience retail chain.

Blum recently served as the senior vice president and chief information officer for PepsiCo's Latin American division. She also served as chief information officer for Frito-Lay, a business unit within PepsiCo, and held other senior leadership positions within the company.

In addition to her work at PepsiCo, Blum served as executive vice president and chief technology officer for J.C. Penney, senior vice president and chief information officer for Abercrombie & Fitch, and held leadership positions at Apple and Disney. Blum also serves on the board of directors for Sprouts Farmers Market and GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to our board of directors," said Joe Sheetz, former Sheetz CEO and current chairman of the Sheetz board of directors. "Kristen brings a proven track record of transformative leadership and deep food and beverage industry expertise. Her strategic vision, exceptional business acumen and innovative approach will be instrumental as we accelerate Sheetz's growth and continue to define the future of convenience and retail."

Through a mix of inside and outside expert views, the Sheetz board of directors brings valuable and different perspectives to the company’s strategy and long-term visions. The board's goal is to hold senior leadership accountable to growing the Altoona, Pa.-based company and operating with shareholders' best interests in mind.

The Vollrath Co.

Jon Ropella is now the vice president of strategy and product management of The Vollrath Co. following the retirement of Paul Egbert in March after 18 years with the company. Ropella's newly expanded role focuses on driving Vollrath's strategic growth initiatives, ensuring alignment with evolving market demands and delivering innovative solutions to customers.

"With his strategic and collaboration-focused mindset and extensive experience, Jon is well positioned to lead our product and market strategy efforts,” said Brian Hedlund, senior vice president of Vollrath Foodservice. “We are confident that his leadership will advance our mission to provide innovative solutions to the foodservice industry while maintaining our strong market position."

Ropella has served as senior director of strategy and business development at Vollrath since 2023. Before joining Vollrath, he held key strategic roles at Oshkosh Corp., leading mergers and acquisitions, business development and strategic planning initiatives.